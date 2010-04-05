Hedging Forex ALASHI
- Experts
- Mohammed Alashi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
At a profit level.
To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram: https://t.me/MidoAlashi2
Parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.
Win_USD : profit is required to close the deals in dollars.
Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.
Loss_USD : and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of Loss usd = zero does not work
multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .
Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number
Currency:
Updated on expert
Now you can work on gold with currency pairs
If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold
An extra 0 should be added in front of the Take Profit instead of 20 being 200
If there is only one number after the decimal point of gold
Nothing is added to the Take Profit it works as it is 20 points
EA technically works on any currency pair
There is a very powerful strategy on gold that I personally use.
Contact me via Telegram to help you with that: https://t.me/MidoAlashi2
Time Frame:
H1 Minute Time frame
Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:1000 or More.
Capital 1000$ Working on Gold
The size of the first lot is 0.01
I have attached a powerful strategy with daily profits of $50 to $100 per day.
The strategy requires a capital of $1000 and a US cent account on the Exness platform. The amount of $100,000 will appear in your trading account.
The reason: because it is a cent account.
The expert will trade on the account and will have strong risk management.
The leverage is preferably 1:2000 or 1: unlimited.