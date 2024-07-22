



Strategy Principle:

Determining Key Price Levels: Through analyzing historical data, the strategy identifies the key support and resistance levels in the gold price on the H1 hourly timeframe. These levels are the critical points for future price trend changes, reflecting the balance of forces between buyers and sellers.

Order Placement: When it is predicted that the price is about to break through these key levels, buy stop or sell stop orders are placed above or below these levels, respectively. This provides the strategy with an automatic triggering mechanism, allowing it to execute trades without the need for real-time monitoring.

Breakout Confirmation and Execution: Once the price successfully breaks through and activates the orders, the strategy will automatically execute the buy or sell operation and set the corresponding stop-loss and take-profit levels. The breakout is considered a signal of a change in market direction, so quickly entering the market after the breakout can capture the main part of the price movement.

After reaching a profit of N (100 points), start moving the stop-loss. Move the stop-loss to the current price minus N points (90 points). Thereafter, incrementally move the stop-loss to trail the profits.

Risk Management: The strategy emphasizes risk control, with the potential loss of each trade strictly controlled within the investor's acceptable range. The stop-loss amount can be set to N% (generally set to 1% of the account balance) of the account balance, which can protect the account from significant losses and avoid premature exit from the market due to small market fluctuations.

Profit Target Planning: The profit target is set based on historical price behavior and the key levels of the placed orders, ensuring that each trade has a clear plan for profit-taking.

Parameter Settings:

Magic EA's unique identification code.

Risk percentage.

LotVar - Lot mode: 1 for automatic lot size, 0 for fixed lot size.

FixLot - Fixed lot size.

EAname - This is the profit target coefficient, used to calculate the target profit level for the orders.

BreakEven - Profit N, start trailing stop-loss.

MinProfit - Profit N, start adjusting stop-loss.

TrailingStop - Profit N, enable trailing stop-loss.

StopLoss - Set stop-loss.

TakeProfit - Set take-profit.

MaxSpread - Maximum spread.

RollBack - Profit N, partially take profits.

StartHour - Start trading time.

EndHour - End trading time.

Use_SmartTakeProfit - Enable smart take-profit function.

SmartTakeProfit - Enable smart take-profit function, triggered when profit reaches $10/0.01 lot.

Use_Max_DrawDown - Enable maximum drawdown function.

Max_DrawDown - Maximum drawdown percentage.

Usage:

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $100

Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor, with very low spreads.

Broker: IC Markets, Exness - minimum spread.

Important note: Using a low-spread account is crucial for the best performance!

Settings: Use default settings.

Backtesting: