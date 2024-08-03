The MS High Low Lines indicator is a tool designed to enhance trend visualization for MT5.

It displays high and low prices as lines, using your preferred Moving Average (MA) settings (either SMA or EMA, with customizable periods). The indicator shows configured signals when prices break above or below these MAs. By setting it up with highly functional MAs, traders can better understand market trends and make trades with a statistical edge.

You can modify settings and place multiple indicators on a single chart, making it possible to utilize this tool for multi-timeframe analysis.

Please see the movie to understand it better.

HAPPY TRADING !! (*'ω'*)

Note: We're currently offering this indicator at a special price. Don't miss this opportunity!



