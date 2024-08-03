MS High Low Lines

The MS High Low Lines indicator is a tool designed to enhance trend visualization for MT5.

It displays high and low prices as lines, using your preferred Moving Average (MA) settings (either SMA or EMA, with customizable periods). The indicator shows configured signals when prices break above or below these MAs. By setting it up with highly functional MAs, traders can better understand market trends and make trades with a statistical edge.

You can modify settings and place multiple indicators on a single chart, making it possible to utilize this tool for multi-timeframe analysis.

Please see the movie to understand it better.

HAPPY TRADING !! (*'ω'*)

Note: We're currently offering this indicator at a special price. Don't miss this opportunity!


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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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MS Spread Swap in pips or points
Masashi Sugimoto
Indicators
MT5用 サブウィンドウにスプレッドとBUY SWAP(BS)とSELL SWAP(SS)を表示するインジケーターです。 表示の文字フォントの大きさと色の設定、スプレッドの表示をPIPS表示もしくはPOINTS表示切替が可能ですので、チャートの色設定などに合わせて、お好みでご利用いただけます。 サブウィンドウの表示サイズに合わせて、その中央に表示するようになっています。 （ご協力お願いします！） こちらは無料でご利用いただけます。どうぞご自由にご利用ください。 もしよければ MS High Low indicator も紹介していますので、どうぞご参照の上、DEMO版のダウンロードをお試しください！ Happy Trading :)
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