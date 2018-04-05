📊 Multindicator Strategy EA by O'Dav

Master the Markets with a Smart, Multi-Indicator Trading Engine

Overview:

The Multindicator Strategy EA by O'Dav is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who demand accuracy, flexibility, and strategic edge. Developed using Expert Advisor Studio, this EA combines the intelligence of multiple powerful indicators into one cohesive strategy that works for you—24/5.

⚠️ After purchase, please contact me to receive the recommended settings for maximum profitability.

🚀 Key Features

🔗 Multi-Indicator Fusion

Leverages the combined strength of ATR, Alligator, Stochastic Signal, and ADX to detect high-probability entries and exits.

⚙️ Full Customization

Tweak every parameter to match your unique trading style and risk tolerance.

🛡️ Robust Risk Management

Configure Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot sizing, and equity protection settings to stay safe under any market condition.

🎯 Smart Entry & Exit Protections

Limits trading during unfavorable conditions by monitoring spreads, open positions, and lot exposure.

📰 Built-In News Filter (Optional)

Avoid high-impact volatility by filtering trades based on economic news events—fully adjustable by currency, priority, and timing.

📈 Real-Time Trade Analytics

Enable detailed performance stats for both individual positions and the EA’s overall performance.

🔧 Inputs & Settings Overview

💼 Expert Properties

Magic Number : Unique trade identifier.

Entry Amount : Lot size per trade.

Stop Loss / Take Profit: Define your risk and reward targets.

📊 Indicator Parameters

Average True Range (ATR) : Set ATR period and threshold.

Alligator : Configure Jaws, Teeth, and Lips periods and shifts.

Stochastic Signal : Adjust %K, %D, and Slowing values.

ADX: Customize ADX period and level for trend confirmation.

🛡️ Entry Protections

Max Spread

Max Open Positions

Max Open Lots

💰 Account Protections

Max Daily Loss

Min / Max Equity Limits

📰 News Filter

Priority Settings : High or High + Medium impact events.

Currency Filters

Time Buffers: Before/after news delay in minutes.

👁️‍🗨️ Chart Display & Stats

Toggle indicators on chart

Enable/disable position & robot statistics

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading forex and futures involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Only use risk capital—funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle.