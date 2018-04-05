Multindicator Strategy

📊 Multindicator Strategy EA by O'Dav

Master the Markets with a Smart, Multi-Indicator Trading Engine

Overview:
The Multindicator Strategy EA by O'Dav is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who demand accuracy, flexibility, and strategic edge. Developed using Expert Advisor Studio, this EA combines the intelligence of multiple powerful indicators into one cohesive strategy that works for you—24/5.

⚠️ After purchase, please contact me to receive the recommended settings for maximum profitability.

🚀 Key Features

🔗 Multi-Indicator Fusion
Leverages the combined strength of ATR, Alligator, Stochastic Signal, and ADX to detect high-probability entries and exits.

⚙️ Full Customization
Tweak every parameter to match your unique trading style and risk tolerance.

🛡️ Robust Risk Management
Configure Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot sizing, and equity protection settings to stay safe under any market condition.

🎯 Smart Entry & Exit Protections
Limits trading during unfavorable conditions by monitoring spreads, open positions, and lot exposure.

📰 Built-In News Filter (Optional)
Avoid high-impact volatility by filtering trades based on economic news events—fully adjustable by currency, priority, and timing.

📈 Real-Time Trade Analytics
Enable detailed performance stats for both individual positions and the EA’s overall performance.

🔧 Inputs & Settings Overview

💼 Expert Properties

  • Magic Number: Unique trade identifier.

  • Entry Amount: Lot size per trade.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Define your risk and reward targets.

📊 Indicator Parameters

  • Average True Range (ATR): Set ATR period and threshold.

  • Alligator: Configure Jaws, Teeth, and Lips periods and shifts.

  • Stochastic Signal: Adjust %K, %D, and Slowing values.

  • ADX: Customize ADX period and level for trend confirmation.

🛡️ Entry Protections

  • Max Spread

  • Max Open Positions

  • Max Open Lots

💰 Account Protections

  • Max Daily Loss

  • Min / Max Equity Limits

📰 News Filter

  • Priority Settings: High or High + Medium impact events.

  • Currency Filters

  • Time Buffers: Before/after news delay in minutes.

👁️‍🗨️ Chart Display & Stats

  • Toggle indicators on chart

  • Enable/disable position & robot statistics

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading forex and futures involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Only use risk capital—funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle.


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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Simon Reeves
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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