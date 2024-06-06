N Era V EA

Other curved lines drawn by indicators or chart patterns can also fall under the category of diagonal levels. These lines capture the changing dynamics of price movements. Why do these levels work? One reason is that traders often buy and sell in markets with the goal of making profits. Additionally, periodic (oscillatory) systems inherently have a limited range of price oscillations, which can be observed in the markets. Moreover, people naturally like to make plans, and building plans based on known data is more reliable. For example, a simple yet effective trading strategy might involve buying an asset, holding it until its price doubles, and then selling it. Here, the "natural" price level is 100%. Traders may also consider protecting their capital by placing stop-loss orders if the price moves against their expectations. Some traders draw lines or bands on charts to mark the beginning and end of trends, assuming that the price will at least reach halfway toward the marked distance, given its initial movement. Traders place their orders at these levels to minimize risks. They prefer taking half of the potential profit rather than missing out entirely due to a sudden reversal. This thinking leads them to create a level at 50%. Each new or obvious idea based on common sense, supported by statistics and published findings, provides the basis for accumulating orders at specific zones. In most cases, these zones can be calculated, allowing traders to leverage the advantage provided by this knowledge.