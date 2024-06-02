One Bar EA MT4

One Bar EA MT4 is a revolutionary MQL4 Expert Advisor for very stable trading of the USDJPY pair. It is developed by a team of dedicated traders with over 10 years of trading experience. MT5 will be developed upon request.

*The initial Lot is 1.00, but the appropriate Lot is 0.01 Lot with a margin of $2000.

About One Bar EA:


This is an EA that works in the direction of the breakout when the dollar yen (USDJPY) hourly chart breaks out. It is especially effective in markets that move unilaterally, and markets that crash or skyrocket, and even when other EAs stop operating, you will definitely earn at least 8 pips every day. In market trends that are one-sided or in anticipation of volatility, it is possible to make large profits by increasing the lot size. This is definitely something you'll want to include in your EA portfolio.Important matter :

  • Currency pair: USDJPY (USD/JPY recommended, cross yen also available)
  • Period: H1
  • Minimum deposit amount: $2000
  • Lots: 0.01
  • Number of trades: average 5-8 times/day
  • Nanpin (Averaging down) Fluctuation Martingale

Please note:

  • Installation is very easy and requires almost no configuration changes.
  • Please change only the operating time (StartHour/StopHour) and profit increase (IncreaseProfits1,2) parameters as you like. We recommend trading during
  • "Tokyo market" and "London market" hours.
  • Please be careful not to close the EA while holding a position!
  • The EA automatically calculates the lot number. If MT4 is terminated midway, the calculation will be reset and you may incur losses.
  • We recommend using VPS.
  • In months where there is no mullet, there may be no entries for several days.
  • If the volatility suddenly decreases, you can use it more safely by manually stopping it.
  *The initial Lot is 1.00, but the appropriate Lot is 0.01 Lot with a margin of $2000.

One Bar EA MT4 results:

We will publish the revenue results of "OneBarEA" for 2020-2024.
We use TickDataSuite historical data and test with variable spreads.
Of course, forwarding is also working without any problems.

Parameter:

*<Point calculation> 10 Points = 1 pips.
Magic: Magic number. Please make sure that the settings do not overlap with other EAs on the same account.

EntrySettings (PositionSettings)▼

StopLoss(Point): Maximum stop loss width. Basically, stop loss is automatically done in pips smaller than the maximum stop loss width. TakeProfit(Point) : Value of profit taking Lots: Initial Lot (*The initial Lot is 1.00, but the appropriate Lot is 0.01 Lot with a margin of $2000.) MaxLots(0=NoLimit): The lot will increase until an irregular Martin becomes a winning trade, but you can set the maximum lot. StopAndReverse: Specify the number of doten. "1" or "2" recommended.

ATRSettings ▼

SafetyStop [ON/OFF]: true (be sure to leave the function ON)
MinATR: Entries below this number are not allowed.
ATRPeriod : ATR period
IncreaseProfits1 [ON/OFF]: When the volatility increases, the lot increases by the specified multiplier. Please set it to true (ON) as you like.
Ratio: Multiplier against initial lot
MinATR: Functions above this number
IncreaseProfits2［ON/OFF］: When the volatility increases, the lot increases by the specified multiplier. Please set it to true (ON) as you like.
Ratio: Multiplier against initial lot
MinATR: Functions above this number

TimeSettings▼

StartHour(ServerTime): Specify the start time of operation
StopHour(ServerTime): Specify the end time of operation (however, trades will continue until the final winning trade)

Others▼

MaxSpread(Point) : Maximum spread specification
Slippage(Point): Allowable slippage specification
EntryPointDistance(Point): Allowable entry width specification

imWald
684
imWald 2024.07.09 10:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

yu yu
42
yu yu 2024.06.14 04:35 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tetsuo Miyake
221
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tetsuo Miyake 2024.06.15 03:05
Thank you so much.
Yoshida Rom
18
Yoshida Rom 2024.06.10 06:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tetsuo Miyake
221
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tetsuo Miyake 2024.06.15 03:05
Thank you so much.
Rispondi alla recensione