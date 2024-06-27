SMA Crossover bot

The "SMA Crossover bot" is a powerful trading tool designed to help traders identify profitable opportunities in the financial markets. Here are some key advantages and features of our product:

  1. Simple Moving Average (SMA) Crossover Strategy: Our algorithm uses the SMA crossover strategy to detect potential trends and signal buy or sell opportunities.

  2. Crossover Signals: The algorithm specifically focuses on identifying Golden Cross signals, which occur when a short-term SMA crosses above a long-term EMA, indicating a bullish trend. Conversely, it also identifies Death Cross signals, which occur when a short-term SMA crosses below a long-term EMA, indicating a bearish trend.

  3. Automated Trading: The tool is fully automated, allowing traders to execute trades automatically based on the signals generated by the algorithm.

  4. Customizable Parameters: Traders have the flexibility to customise parameters such as SMA periods, lot size, stop-loss and take profit levels to suit their trading preferences and risk tolerance.

  5. User-Friendly Interface: The interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy for both novice and experienced traders to navigate and use effectively.

  6. Backtesting and Optimization: Traders can backtest the algorithm using historical data to evaluate its performance and optimise parameters for better results.

  7. Compatible with Multiple Assets: The algorithm can be used to trade a wide range of financial assets, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies.

  8. Trailing Stop-Loss (v2): Protect your profits with our intelligent trailing stop-loss feature. As the market moves in your favor and profit reaches 75 cents of the target, the stop-loss level automatically reduces, locking in gains while providing flexibility for further price movements.

  9. Reversal Position Closure with SMA Crossover Detection (v2.2):
    Our trading bot is designed to act swiftly on changing market conditions. If a subsequent Death Cross is detected after a Golden Cross, any buy orders opened based on the Golden Cross will be automatically closed. Similarly, if a subsequent Golden Cross is detected after a Death Cross, any sell orders opened during the Death Cross will also be closed. This ensures that the bot dynamically aligns your trades with the prevailing market trend, safeguarding your investments against reversals.

  10. Martingale Strategy Integration (v3):
    Progressive Entry Logic: Implements a classic Martingale strategy to capitalize on market reversals by adding positions as the market moves against initial trade.
    Entry Limits: The bot includes a configurable cap on the number of martingale entries, ensuring controlled exposure
    Customizable Pip Steps: Users can define the distance (in pips) between entries to control the frequency and risk of additional trades.

Overall, the "SMA Crossover bot" offers a reliable and efficient way for traders to capitalise on trend reversal signals and improve their trading strategies.




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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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