Gap Momentum EA

The Gap Momentum Expert Advisor is the ultimate Forex Robot designed to capture the best moments when market gaps occur. This EA will detect and compare several data points such as volume, pair, and time frame to determine whether the gap is real or a fakeout.

To maintain the risk, this EA always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening the order. The recommended Risk-Reward ratio is 1:2, meaning the reward ratio is twice as big as the risk.

We have already tested it for more than 5 years on several forex pairs (and even more than 20 years on some pairs).

The pairs recommended for running this EA areRisk : Reward ratio is 1 : 2, on timeframe M30:

  • GBPUSD: (WIN rate: 75.00%, total trade: 48)
  • GBPJPY: (WIN rate: 56.47%, total trade: 85)
  • GBPCHF: (WIN rate: 60.92%, total trade: 87)
  • USDCAD: (WIN rate: 54.55%, total trade: 33)
  • USDJPY: (WIN rate: 53.13%, total trade: 32)
  • AUDUSD: (WIN rate: 60.00%, total trade: 35)
  • USDCHF: (WIN rate: 63.33%, total trade: 60)
  • EURGBP: (WIN rate: 70.83%, total trade: 48)
  • EURJPY: (WIN rate: 64.79%, total trade: 71)
  • NZDUSD: (WIN rate: 64.44%, total trade: 45)

Risk : Reward ratio is 1 : 2, on timeframe M30 (also work with 1:1 Risk reward ratio, Timeframe H1, H4 & D1)

Since market gaps rarely occur, it is recommended to run this EA on several pairs, especially those mentioned above. Depending on the lot size setting, your portfolio will grow exponentially within several months.


Suggested properties / config:

1. isTestOreder = false (mandatory set to false when apply to real account)

2. reward ratio = 2 (reward ratio 1 will have better winning rate, but lower reward)

3. fakeoutPips = (check printscreen, depends on pair)

4. isUseMA = false 

For detailed matrics and configurations, please refer to the attached image.






