Adentry

  1. Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor (MTF EA):
  • Overview:
    • The MTF EA is designed to analyze price data from different timeframes simultaneously and make informed trading decisions.
    • It combines information from shorter and longer timeframes to enhance accuracy.
  • Features:
    • Multiple Timeframe Analysis:
      • The EA monitors price movements on various timeframes (e.g., 1-hour, 4-hour, daily).
      • It identifies trends, support/resistance levels, and potential entry points.
    • Profit Trailing:
      • When a trade is profitable, the EA dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level to lock in profits.
      • It trails the price, maintaining a specified distance from the current market price.
    • Risk Management:
      • The EA calculates position size based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop-loss distance.
      • It ensures that each trade adheres to predefined risk limits.
    • Daily Target:
      • The EA sets a daily profit target.
      • If the target is reached, it stops trading for the day to prevent overtrading.
    • Customizable Parameters:
      • Users can adjust settings such as timeframes, risk percentage, trailing stop distance, and daily profit target.
  • Advantages:
    • Eliminates emotional biases associated with manual trading.
    • Efficiently scans multiple timeframes for trading opportunities.
    • Provides consistent risk management.
    • Helps achieve daily profit goals.


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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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