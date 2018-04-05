Adentry
- Experts
-
- Version: 0.1
- Activations: 5
- Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor (MTF EA):
- Overview:
- The MTF EA is designed to analyze price data from different timeframes simultaneously and make informed trading decisions.
- It combines information from shorter and longer timeframes to enhance accuracy.
- Features:
- Multiple Timeframe Analysis:
- The EA monitors price movements on various timeframes (e.g., 1-hour, 4-hour, daily).
- It identifies trends, support/resistance levels, and potential entry points.
- Profit Trailing:
- When a trade is profitable, the EA dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level to lock in profits.
- It trails the price, maintaining a specified distance from the current market price.
- Risk Management:
- The EA calculates position size based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop-loss distance.
- It ensures that each trade adheres to predefined risk limits.
- Daily Target:
- The EA sets a daily profit target.
- If the target is reached, it stops trading for the day to prevent overtrading.
- Customizable Parameters:
- Users can adjust settings such as timeframes, risk percentage, trailing stop distance, and daily profit target.
- Multiple Timeframe Analysis:
- Advantages:
- Eliminates emotional biases associated with manual trading.
- Efficiently scans multiple timeframes for trading opportunities.
- Provides consistent risk management.
- Helps achieve daily profit goals.