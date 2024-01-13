Deriv Cross Over
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Features:
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Moving Average Crossover Strategy:
- The EA uses a moving average crossover strategy to identify entry signals. For example, it could use a combination of two moving averages (e.g., a faster one and a slower one).
- Buy signal: When the faster moving average crosses above the slower one.
- Sell signal: When the faster moving average crosses below the slower one.
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Multiple Time Frame Analysis:
- The EA performs analysis on multiple time frames (e.g., 1-hour, 4-hour, and daily charts) to confirm the strength of the identified trend.
- Higher time frames help filter out noise and provide a broader market perspective.
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Profit Trailing:
- Once a trade is entered, the EA incorporates a dynamic profit trailing mechanism to lock in profits as the trade progresses.
- The trailing stop-loss is adjusted based on market conditions, allowing for potential larger gains during strong trends.
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Risk Management:
- The EA includes risk management features such as setting a fixed percentage of the trading account balance as the maximum risk per trade.
- Additionally, it can adapt position sizes based on market volatility or other predefined criteria.
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Target-Oriented Trading:
- The EA incorporates profit targets to automatically close positions when a certain level of profit is reached.
- Targets can be set based on static pip values, ATR (Average True Range), or other customizable parameters.
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User-Friendly Interface:
- The EA has a user-friendly interface within MetaTrader, allowing traders to customize parameters, set preferences, and monitor performance easily.
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Alerts and Notifications:
- The EA provides alerts and notifications for key events, such as when a trade is executed, when the moving averages cross, or when a profit target is reached.
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Backtesting and Optimization:
- Traders can backtest the EA using historical data to evaluate its performance under various market conditions.
- The EA is designed for optimization, allowing users to fine-tune parameters for optimal results.