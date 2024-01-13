Deriv Cross Over

Features:

  1. Moving Average Crossover Strategy:

    • The EA uses a moving average crossover strategy to identify entry signals. For example, it could use a combination of two moving averages (e.g., a faster one and a slower one).
    • Buy signal: When the faster moving average crosses above the slower one.
    • Sell signal: When the faster moving average crosses below the slower one.

  2. Multiple Time Frame Analysis:

    • The EA performs analysis on multiple time frames (e.g., 1-hour, 4-hour, and daily charts) to confirm the strength of the identified trend.
    • Higher time frames help filter out noise and provide a broader market perspective.

  3. Profit Trailing:

    • Once a trade is entered, the EA incorporates a dynamic profit trailing mechanism to lock in profits as the trade progresses.
    • The trailing stop-loss is adjusted based on market conditions, allowing for potential larger gains during strong trends.

  4. Risk Management:

    • The EA includes risk management features such as setting a fixed percentage of the trading account balance as the maximum risk per trade.
    • Additionally, it can adapt position sizes based on market volatility or other predefined criteria.

  5. Target-Oriented Trading:

    • The EA incorporates profit targets to automatically close positions when a certain level of profit is reached.
    • Targets can be set based on static pip values, ATR (Average True Range), or other customizable parameters.

  6. User-Friendly Interface:

    • The EA has a user-friendly interface within MetaTrader, allowing traders to customize parameters, set preferences, and monitor performance easily.

  7. Alerts and Notifications:

    • The EA provides alerts and notifications for key events, such as when a trade is executed, when the moving averages cross, or when a profit target is reached.

  8. Backtesting and Optimization:

    • Traders can backtest the EA using historical data to evaluate its performance under various market conditions.
    • The EA is designed for optimization, allowing users to fine-tune parameters for optimal results.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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