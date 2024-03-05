Super Trend Indicator MT5

SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Nav. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend.


BUY/SELL Signals;

Method 1; A standard strategy using a single SuperTrend is

 

While ST Period 1=10, ST Multiplier 1=3,

- SELL signal when the bars fall below the indicator curve (indicator color red)

- BUY signal (indicator color blue) when the bars rise above the indicator curve


Method 2; A strategy using 2 SuperTrend's

 

(ST_1) ST Period 1=10 while ST Multiplier 1=3

(ST_2) While ST Period 2=21, ST Multiplier 2=4 ,

- When ST_2 indicator is blue; Red to blue transitions of ST_1 BUY signal

- When the ST_2 indicator is red; Blue to red transitions of ST_1 SELL signal


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Pivot Point Daily Shifted Mt4 Original
Navjot Singh
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The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide. Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, orig
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