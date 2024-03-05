Super Trend Indicator MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BUY/SELL Signals;
Method 1; A standard strategy using a single SuperTrend is
While ST Period 1=10, ST Multiplier 1=3,
- SELL signal when the bars fall below the indicator curve (indicator color red)
- BUY signal (indicator color blue) when the bars rise above the indicator curve
Method 2; A strategy using 2 SuperTrend's
(ST_1) ST Period 1=10 while ST Multiplier 1=3
(ST_2) While ST Period 2=21, ST Multiplier 2=4 ,
- When ST_2 indicator is blue; Red to blue transitions of ST_1 BUY signal
- When the ST_2 indicator is red; Blue to red transitions of ST_1 SELL signal