RangeBreakout EA MT5
- Experts
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Claye WeightI create trading indicators and strategies for all platforms. Now I make an AI tool that empowers you to do the same!
Create your own MT5 | TradingView | NinjaScript Indicators and Strategies using custom trained HorizonAI
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 January 2025
No Martingale. No Grid. This genuine trading strategy is a Range Breakout Trading Robot specializing in capitalizing on time range trades. Typically, the market establishes its course in the early hours, continuing on this path throughout the day. This robot is crafted to leverage these morning breakouts for trend trading, although it's versatile enough to handle various time breakout strategies.
Popular Strategies you can use this for:Session Breakouts, such as the Asian session breakout
Opening Range Breakouts on any timeframe
DM me for the Set File pictured below
This Range Breakout Robot has many different settings options to allow you to use and get specific with multiple strategies
Settings:Range Color
Start Time
End Time
– Risk Settings -Risk Options (Lots | Percentage)
Lot Size (Fixed)
Percentage of Equity
– Order Settings -Magic Number
Allow Both directions
Close Trades at certain Hour
Close Orders at certain Hour
– Entry Settings -Risk Options (Session | Pips)
Stoploss (Pips)
Stoploss % based on the Session
Partial Take Profit (Set to 0 for off)
Partial Take Profit Close %
Final TP (Set to 0 for off)
Activate Trailing Stoploss (TSL)
Trigger Distance (TSL)
Trailing Distance (TSL)
Solid breakout bot, no martingale or grid nonsense. Time settings are flexible. Works fine for session breaks. Decent tool for morning range plays.