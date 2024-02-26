RangeBreakout EA MT5

4.47

No Martingale. No Grid. This genuine trading strategy is a Range Breakout Trading Robot specializing in capitalizing on time range trades. Typically, the market establishes its course in the early hours, continuing on this path throughout the day. This robot is crafted to leverage these morning breakouts for trend trading, although it's versatile enough to handle various time breakout strategies.


Popular Strategies you can use this for:

Session Breakouts, such as the Asian session breakout
Opening Range Breakouts on any timeframe


DM me for the Set File pictured below


    This Range Breakout Robot has many different settings options to allow you to use and get specific with multiple strategies

    Settings:

    Range Color
    Start Time
    End Time

       Risk Settings -

      Risk Options (Lots | Percentage)
      Lot Size (Fixed) 
      Percentage of Equity

         Order Settings -

        Magic Number
        Allow Both directions
        Close Trades at certain Hour
        Close Orders at certain Hour

           Entry Settings -

          Risk Options (Session | Pips)
          Stoploss (Pips)
          Stoploss % based on the Session
          Partial Take Profit (Set to 0 for off)
          Partial Take Profit Close %
          Final TP (Set to 0 for off)
          Activate Trailing Stoploss (TSL)
          Trigger Distance (TSL)
          Trailing Distance (TSL)


          Reviews 90
          Dola Khan
          58
          Dola Khan 2026.08.13 08:50 
           

          Solid breakout bot, no martingale or grid nonsense. Time settings are flexible. Works fine for session breaks. Decent tool for morning range plays.

          Say Toon Sebastian Foo
          233
          Say Toon Sebastian Foo 2026.07.03 17:33 
           

          Thank, I got 1st trade

          TradingBotLab
          113
          TradingBotLab 2026.06.15 10:45 
           

          Hi, I was working on it from last year. and last month it made 16% growth on $1000 account. I'm using my own optimized input settings. with the default settings it is not good, but if you do its deep optimization, definately it is a good EA to invest in it.

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          Dola Khan
          58
          Dola Khan 2026.08.13 08:50 
           

          Solid breakout bot, no martingale or grid nonsense. Time settings are flexible. Works fine for session breaks. Decent tool for morning range plays.

          Say Toon Sebastian Foo
          233
          Say Toon Sebastian Foo 2026.07.03 17:33 
           

          Thank, I got 1st trade

          TradingBotLab
          113
          TradingBotLab 2026.06.15 10:45 
           

          Hi, I was working on it from last year. and last month it made 16% growth on $1000 account. I'm using my own optimized input settings. with the default settings it is not good, but if you do its deep optimization, definately it is a good EA to invest in it.

          Roger
          612
          Roger 2026.06.13 14:46 
           

          This simple and elegant stratagy does not work every time but it works often enough to be effective, rewarding and very fun to watch. It works well with XAGUSD H1.

          Drake Fernandez
          133
          Drake Fernandez 2026.05.28 12:14 
           

          This is a Average but it's Free then I have no complaints from this EA.

          Thiago De Araujo Marques
          123
          Thiago De Araujo Marques 2026.05.11 10:52 
           

          Quanto de saldo recomendado para começar a operar

          Haiku Onada
          80
          Haiku Onada 2026.05.08 19:47 
           

          This EA needs optimization for figuring out the false breakouts.

          Nezo Eliot
          1388
          Nezo Eliot 2026.04.18 02:45 
           

          After some testing, I discovered the perfect setup for this EA. Since then, it’s been running smoothly and delivering great performance.

          12013911
          65
          12013911 2026.04.16 06:36 
           

          good ea

          majercakm
          24
          majercakm 2026.03.06 21:42 
           

          I backtested this EA and it looked very nice, but when I run it real time, I found out somehow, TP is not as per the inputs. SL is working on percentage levels of Opening range, so either 50% or 100%, however TP it looks to be fixed with 1:2 RR. So I can change setting however I want the TP has not changed. Only way is to setup SL and TP in pips, but then it's not following the created Range logic.

          Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
          1062
          Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2026.03.02 13:28 
           

          bad ea

          golathmim
          361
          golathmim 2026.02.20 10:11 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
          1340
          Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2026.02.16 14:02 
           

          Not bad.. you got to tweak it correctly to get great results.

          cyg2586541094
          27
          cyg2586541094 2026.01.02 03:35 
           

          USDJPY的魔术码和XAUUSD的魔术码是多少？

          clustersjbcs
          54
          clustersjbcs 2025.12.11 21:17 
           

          Hello, the settings do not indicate the time frame.

          Photo copy Amri
          34
          Photo copy Amri 2025.11.28 15:04 
           

          I'm still in the testing process. After backtesting, the results are quite good. I want to ask the developers if the results are consistent for the next few years, please don't pull it from MQL5 again.

          Yong Xiang Yang
          349
          Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 16:03 
           

          good!

          shogun1543
          511
          shogun1543 2025.11.02 01:42 
           

          Good!

          k.nkms
          14
          k.nkms 2025.10.30 03:24 
           

          Nice product! I was wondering if you could add a configurable TP ratio in the settings. It would be great to have the option to adjust this manually or use a percentage-based target instead. For example, I’d like to risk around 3.33% for a 10% profit (1:3 RR).

          trading-walter
          42
          trading-walter 2025.10.04 08:13 
           

          Very good EA. In particular, the “Stoploss Range % Off Session” feature is excellent. However, one function is missing and it would be great if it could be added in the next update: “Take profit as an R:R relative to the stop-loss.” That way I could, for example, enter 3, which would mean a 3:1 R:R.

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