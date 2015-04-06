Blue Horizon MT4
- Experts
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Claye WeightI create trading indicators and strategies for all platforms. Now I make an AI tool that empowers you to do the same!
Create your own MT5 | TradingView | NinjaScript Indicators and Strategies using custom trained HorizonAI
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Blue Horizon: Ultimate Grid + Martingale Trading Robot
Tired of overpriced Grid/Martingale robots with inflated promises? I got tired of seeing this so I thought why not make my own Grid/Martingale robot that is 10x better and 10x cheaper, so if people want to buy something like this, you don't have to pay the ridiculous prices.
So I built Blue Horizon, which delivers superior performance at a fraction of the cost.
Don't be fooled by the price! this EA matches and if not better than all the other premium grid/martingales you see on the market!
This can trade on prop firms that allow grid/martingale with its built in max % loss, can turn off/on again to dodge high impact news, dynamic grid sizing, smart retracement calculations, and so much more
What you get with your purchase
Set Files - DM me after purchase to get the set files!
- Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD etc) running 24/5 (No Filter)
- Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD etc) running 24/5 (With Prop Firm Settings)
- Gold 24/5
- Forex Pairs During Asian Low Volatility - Runs Few Hours a day
Set up support, and any other support you need, from me the developer!
----------- Full Settings Explanation -----------------
Grid System Settings
- Dynamic grid sizing based on market volatility (ATR) so the grid sizing can adapt
- Smart retracement-based position closure to help prevent runaway grids
- Trade any direction: Long, Short, or Both simultaneously
Advanced Risk Management
- Set a starting risk
- Can set maximum lot size restrictions for safety
- Built-in breakeven protection levels
- Option to set early profit-taking capabilities with minimum profit targets
- Can set a max % loss, so this can be used on allowed prop firms
- Can control the position size scaling for optimal risk distribution
Smart Filters
- Built-in news filter system
- Protect your account during high-impact news
- Adjustable pre and post-news trading buffers
- Currency-pair specific news filtering
- Time-based trading restrictions
- Set specific trading hours
- Control when your robot operates
- Volatility filter using Standard Deviation
- Trade only when market conditions meet your criteria
How to Set it Up (Best to use a VPS so it can run)
- Purchase this EA
- Sign into your MetaTrader Account on MT4 Platform
- Add Blue Horizon to your chart
- Load a set file
- Sit back and watch it run!
My DM's always open! please reach out if you have any questions!
Grid/Martingale Trading is risky, trade at your own risk!