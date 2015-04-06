Blue Horizon MT4

Blue Horizon: Ultimate Grid + Martingale Trading Robot

Tired of overpriced Grid/Martingale robots with inflated promises? I got tired of seeing this so I thought why not make my own Grid/Martingale robot that is 10x better and 10x cheaper, so if people want to buy something like this, you don't have to pay the ridiculous prices.

So I built Blue Horizon, which delivers superior performance at a fraction of the cost.





Don't be fooled by the price! this EA matches and if not better than all the other premium grid/martingales you see on the market!

This can trade on prop firms that allow grid/martingale with its built in max % loss, can turn off/on again to dodge high impact news, dynamic grid sizing, smart retracement calculations, and so much more





What you get with your purchase



Set Files - DM me after purchase to get the set files!

- Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD etc) running 24/5 (No Filter)

- Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD etc) running 24/5 (With Prop Firm Settings)

- Gold 24/5

- Forex Pairs During Asian Low Volatility - Runs Few Hours a day

Set up support, and any other support you need, from me the developer!





----------- Full Settings Explanation -----------------



Grid System Settings

- Dynamic grid sizing based on market volatility (ATR) so the grid sizing can adapt

- Smart retracement-based position closure to help prevent runaway grids

- Trade any direction: Long, Short, or Both simultaneously





Advanced Risk Management

- Set a starting risk

- Can set maximum lot size restrictions for safety

- Built-in breakeven protection levels

- Option to set early profit-taking capabilities with minimum profit targets

- Can set a max % loss, so this can be used on allowed prop firms

- Can control the position size scaling for optimal risk distribution





Smart Filters

- Built-in news filter system

- Protect your account during high-impact news

- Adjustable pre and post-news trading buffers

- Currency-pair specific news filtering

- Time-based trading restrictions

- Set specific trading hours

- Control when your robot operates

- Volatility filter using Standard Deviation

- Trade only when market conditions meet your criteria





How to Set it Up (Best to use a VPS so it can run)

- Purchase this EA

- Sign into your MetaTrader Account on MT4 Platform

- Add Blue Horizon to your chart

- Load a set file

- Sit back and watch it run!





My DM's always open! please reach out if you have any questions!

Grid/Martingale Trading is risky, trade at your own risk!



