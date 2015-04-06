Mathematical AI
- Experts
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Varun ParkashProfessional intraday trader , trading from past 5+ years
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Mathematical AI EA based upon use of mathematics equation to took positive number always ,EA place buy and sell order on both side and find the trend to get positive result always ,it works on both movement either upward or downward movement. This EA place buy sell pending order on both side of range market with fix TP and SL and adjust lot according to market conditions book profit