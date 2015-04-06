Mathematical AI

Mathematical AI EA based upon use of mathematics equation to took positive number always ,EA place buy and sell order on both side and find the trend to get positive result always ,it works on both movement either upward or downward movement. This EA place buy sell pending order on both side of range market with fix TP and SL and adjust lot according to market conditions book profit 
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5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Mathematical AI MT5
Varun Parkash
Experts
Mathematical trading AI Introduction This EA based upon mathematical formula by which end result is always a positive number  This EA gives a positive result at any market conditions  First of all we knew Market is unpredictable no EA predict where market will go  So Mathematical trading AI EA just follow the trend  EA open buy and sell pending order on both side on range side market breakout zone  This EA need three things to give positive result Entry point ( buy or sell pending order)
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