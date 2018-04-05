Mathematical AI MT5





Introduction





This EA based upon mathematical formula by which end result is always a positive number





This EA gives a positive result at any market conditions





First of all we knew Market is unpredictable no EA predict where market will go





So Mathematical trading AI EA just follow the trend





EA open buy and sell pending order on both side on range side market breakout zone





This EA need three things to give positive result

Entry point ( buy or sell pending order)





Exit point ( target 1 and 2)





Stop loss point





Ea automatically add or decrease lot number according to market conditions





Ea have target point on both sides of market whether it will go up or go down

in both condition we get positive result





It's independent on market trend it will give positive result whether market goes up or down





This EA works on Every market conditions





U can use default entry point with SL and TP or u can use your one also





Free demo available just message me



Mathematical trading AI