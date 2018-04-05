Mathematical AI MT5

Mathematical trading AI

Introduction

This EA based upon mathematical formula by which end result is always a positive number 

This EA gives a positive result at any market conditions 

First of all we knew Market is unpredictable no EA predict where market will go 

So Mathematical trading AI EA just follow the trend 

EA open buy and sell pending order on both side on range side market breakout zone 

This EA need three things to give positive result
Entry point ( buy or sell pending order)

Exit point ( target 1 and 2)

Stop loss point 

Ea automatically add or decrease lot number according to market conditions 

Ea have target point on both sides of market whether it will go up or go down
in both condition we get positive result 

It's independent on market trend it will give positive result whether market goes up or down 

This EA works on Every market conditions 

U can use default entry point with SL and TP or u can use your one also

Free demo available just message me 


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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Mathematical AI EA based upon use of mathematics equation to took positive number always ,EA place buy and sell order on both side and find the trend to get positive result always ,it works on both movement either upward or downward movement. This EA place buy sell pending order on both side of range market with fix TP and SL and adjust lot according to market conditions book profit 
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