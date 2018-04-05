Mathematical AI MT5
- Experts
-
Varun ParkashProfessional intraday trader , trading from past 5+ years
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Mathematical trading AI
Introduction
This EA based upon mathematical formula by which end result is always a positive number
This EA gives a positive result at any market conditions
First of all we knew Market is unpredictable no EA predict where market will go
So Mathematical trading AI EA just follow the trend
EA open buy and sell pending order on both side on range side market breakout zone
This EA need three things to give positive result
Entry point ( buy or sell pending order)
Exit point ( target 1 and 2)
Stop loss point
Ea automatically add or decrease lot number according to market conditions
Ea have target point on both sides of market whether it will go up or go down
in both condition we get positive result
It's independent on market trend it will give positive result whether market goes up or down
This EA works on Every market conditions
U can use default entry point with SL and TP or u can use your one also
Free demo available just message me