Scalp Bot EURUSD
- Experts
- Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
- Versione: 4.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Profitable and low drawdown. Nice EA and good support from author
Fantastic bot. First day good profit. I give first star. Good support to solve my issue. Its VPN issue. Issue is solved and bot work well. Let us continue
Blown my 10k account with all recommended settings, useless one . Just stay away.
have bought and backtest before 2023, no risk management :(
It's only been a few days but it looks great so far. Thanks
It's a shame that I had to delete my 5 star review as I was optimistic about this EA. Ran well for the first couple of weeks, than colossal drawdowns occurred, even with proper risk management. I am DONE with martingale and GRID eas as they all blow your account eventually!
Wow! the service was amazing what nice guys. got 2 bots for just 300 usd and he even went on anydesk and manually setup the algo to the besdt settings for my account. im impressed and this algo is worth alot more than 300Usd. Pure dedication and friendlyness
Stay away !
Profitable and low drawdown. Nice EA and good support from author
这是我购买的第一款欧元EA，从作者的实时信号来看非常稳定，作者回复消息也非常及时。从购买到现在的运行来看和作者描述的情况基本属实，值得推荐。当然，后期如果有意外情况我也会及时更新
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
