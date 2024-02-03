Seeder Volume

This indicator is based on chart with specialty in volume, it clearly shows where the buying and selling force.

 Note on images:

 Settings and adjustments to the colors you prefer.

 Being able to see the price that the market is at at the exact moment.

 Able to accept more indicators in the same window, such as Bollinger Bands, Ma, Stochastic, MACD and many others that adapt to your best configuration.

 SEEDER_Volume1 Mt4 indicator can be used on all types of charts, including RENKO charts!

 Leave me your review about this wonderful indicator.

 Att/

 John
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