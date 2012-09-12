Timeframes Hotkeys

Fast and Customizable Timeframe Switching for MetaTrader 5.

Timeframes Hotkeys is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that allows you to change the timeframe of the current chart instantly using keyboard shortcuts.

Instead of moving the mouse to the MT5 timeframe toolbar or opening timeframe menus, you can move between your preferred chart periods with a single key or keyboard combination.

The indicator is designed for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, price-action traders, and technical analysts who regularly switch between multiple timeframes during market analysis.

QUICKER MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Multi-timeframe analysis normally requires repeatedly selecting different periods from the MT5 toolbar.

Timeframes Hotkeys makes this process faster.

After attaching the indicator to a chart, click the chart to give it keyboard focus and press the configured shortcut. The timeframe of that chart changes immediately.

Only the currently active chart is affected. Other open MT5 charts remain unchanged.

DEFAULT HOTKEYS

The indicator includes the following default shortcuts:

1 = 1 Minute — M1

2 = 2 Minutes — M2

3 = 5 Minutes — M5

4 = 15 Minutes — M15

5 = 30 Minutes — M30

6 = 1 Hour — H1

7 = 4 Hours — H4

8 = 6 Hours — H6

9 = 12 Hours — H12

Shift + D = Daily — D1

Shift + W = Weekly — W1

Shift + M = Monthly — MN1

Both the top-row number keys and the numeric keypad keys are supported.

EDITABLE HOTKEYS

Every shortcut can be changed from the indicator’s Inputs tab.

You are not required to use the default 1–9, Shift+D, Shift+W, or Shift+M assignments. Each supported timeframe has its own editable hotkey field.

This allows you to create a shortcut layout that matches your personal trading workflow.

For example:

F1 = M1

F2 = M5

F3 = M15

Ctrl + 1 = H1

Ctrl + Shift + D = Daily

Shift + W = Weekly

SUPPORTED HOTKEY FORMATS

Timeframes Hotkeys supports:

• Letters from A to Z

• Numbers from 0 to 9

• Function keys from F1 to F12

• Shift combinations

• Ctrl combinations

• Ctrl + Shift combinations

Valid examples include:

• D

• 1

• F5

• Shift + D

• Ctrl + 1

• Ctrl + Shift + M

Spaces and letter capitalization are ignored.

For example, all the following entries are interpreted as the same shortcut:

SHIFT+D

Shift + D

shift+d

The order of Ctrl and Shift is also flexible.

For example:

CTRL+SHIFT+M

SHIFT+CTRL+M

Both entries are accepted.

DISABLING INDIVIDUAL SHORTCUTS

Any timeframe shortcut can be disabled without removing the indicator.

To disable a shortcut, enter one of the following values in its input field:

• OFF

• NONE

• Leave the field empty

This is useful when you only want to keep a selected group of timeframes active.

DUPLICATE AND INVALID HOTKEY PROTECTION

The indicator validates the configured shortcuts when it starts.

If the same shortcut is assigned to more than one timeframe, the first assignment remains active and the later conflicting assignment is disabled.

If an unsupported or incorrectly formatted shortcut is entered, that assignment is disabled.

Duplicate and invalid shortcut information is reported in the MT5 Experts log, helping you identify and correct the affected setting.

ON-CHART SHORTCUT GUIDE

Timeframes Hotkeys can display a compact shortcut guide directly on the chart.

The guide shows the currently active shortcut assignments and their corresponding timeframes.

It automatically reflects valid customized hotkeys, so the displayed information stays consistent with the indicator’s Inputs settings.

The shortcut guide can be customized using the following settings:

• Show or hide the guide

• Select the chart corner

• Adjust the horizontal position

• Adjust the vertical position

• Change the text color

• Change the font

• Change the font size

The guide is displayed in the lower-left corner by default.

If you prefer a clean chart, it can be completely hidden by setting “Show Guide” to false.

MAIN FEATURES

• Instant timeframe switching using keyboard shortcuts

• Changes only the current chart

• Twelve supported timeframe targets

• Fully editable shortcut assignments

• Support for top-row numbers and numeric keypad numbers

• Support for letters, numbers, and F1–F12 function keys

• Support for Shift, Ctrl, and Ctrl+Shift combinations

• Optional on-chart shortcut guide

• Customizable guide position, color, font, and size

• Individual shortcut disabling

• Duplicate shortcut detection

• Invalid shortcut detection

• Lightweight indicator with no indicator plots

• No trading operations

• No automated orders

• No external data connection required

SUPPORTED TIMEFRAMES

Timeframes Hotkeys provides shortcut access to:

• M1 — 1 Minute

• M2 — 2 Minutes

• M5 — 5 Minutes

• M15 — 15 Minutes

• M30 — 30 Minutes

• H1 — 1 Hour

• H4 — 4 Hours

• H6 — 6 Hours

• H12 — 12 Hours

• D1 — Daily

• W1 — Weekly

• MN1 — Monthly

The target timeframes are predefined, while the keyboard shortcut assigned to each timeframe is fully editable.

HOW TO USE

  1. Install Timeframes Hotkeys in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Attach the indicator to the chart you want to control.

  3. Open the Inputs tab if you want to customize the default shortcuts.

  4. Click OK to start the indicator.

  5. Click anywhere on the chart to give it keyboard focus.

  6. Press one of the configured shortcuts.

  7. The current chart will immediately switch to the selected timeframe.

If you want to use the hotkeys on several separate charts, attach the indicator to each chart where you want the shortcuts to work.

IMPORTANT KEYBOARD REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 must be the active application when a shortcut is pressed.

The relevant chart must also have keyboard focus.

If a shortcut does not respond, click the chart once and then press the shortcut again.

The indicator responds only to keyboard events received by the chart on which it is attached.

VERSION 1.02

Version 1.02 improves the detection of Shift and Ctrl keyboard combinations.

This provides reliable operation for the default higher-timeframe shortcuts:

• Shift + D for Daily

• Shift + W for Weekly

• Shift + M for Monthly

The same improved modifier detection also applies to customized shortcuts containing Shift, Ctrl, or Ctrl+Shift.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

Timeframes Hotkeys is suitable for:

• Scalpers who need fast chart navigation

• Day traders using several confirmation timeframes

• Swing traders performing top-down analysis

• Price-action traders

• Technical analysts

• Multi-timeframe strategy users

• Traders working with non-standard MT5 periods such as M2, H6, and H12

• Traders who want to reduce repeated mouse movement

• Traders using multi-monitor chart layouts

The indicator is especially useful when fast execution and efficient chart navigation are important.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Timeframes Hotkeys is a chart-control utility.

It does not:

• Open trades

• Modify trades

• Close trades

• Calculate trading signals

• Provide entry or exit recommendations

• Change the timeframe of unrelated charts

• Control charts when MetaTrader 5 is not receiving the keyboard input

The indicator only changes the timeframe of the chart on which it is running.

Timeframes Hotkeys v1.02 provides a simple and customizable way to navigate MetaTrader 5 timeframes directly from your keyboard, helping you perform multi-timeframe analysis faster and with fewer interruptions.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Objects Synchronizer
Amir Atef Drak Sebai
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Object Synchronizer for MT4 & MT5 Never redraw your analysis again. Object Synchronizer automatically synchronizes your manually drawn chart objects across all open charts of the same symbol in real time. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or multi-timeframe analyst, you no longer need to repeat the same analysis on every timeframe. Draw once. Analyze everywhere. Why Use Object Synchronizer? Most traders use multiple timeframes to analyze a single instrument. For example: • XAUUSD M1 • XAUU
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