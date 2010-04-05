Smart News trading EA

Smart News Trading – is a fully automated trading expert advisor for trading important economic news. Usually, after the release of macro-financial economic data, there are significant price fluctuations, which in some cases can lead to long-term upward or downward trends. Just at such moments, it is possible to earn considerable income in a relatively short period of time. To do this, it is enough to install this trading expert on the relevant asset(s) some time before the news release and set the values of the input parameters. Or just use the ready-made presets files that can be found in a separate post.

The peculiarity of the work of this trading expert is the opening of a pair of floating delayed orders (buy and sell) at a certain distance from the current price some time before the news release. At the moment of economic data release, the opening prices of floating orders become fixed and the pending order is activated when the price makes a sharp impulse in a certain direction. After a while, the other unactivated pending order will self-liquidate. The main advantage of this trading expert is the ability to automatically fix a part of the profit at a certain distance, which makes an open position breakeven even if the price reverses and the rest of the position is closed at Stop Loss. This makes it possible to significantly reduce the number of market situations that can cause losses and thus increase profitability.

However, it is always recommended not to violate the rules of risk management and not to set a high risk according to the deposit size or a large fixed lot size. It is also possible to capture a much bigger profit by activating the Trailing Stop when a strong trend price movement is formed without rollback.

Even if you open an order of 0.2 lots, the first profit will already pay back the cost of purchasing this trading expert.

The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the tests using tick data with a test quality of 99.9%, with a floating spread and order execution delay. The test results can be viewed on screenshots. If after a strong price impulse there is a slippage of the order opening price that exceeds the threshold set in the input parameters, then in this case the protective mechanism is triggered and this order is transferred to breakeven. If the slippage occurs within the permissible value, the Take Profit value is automatically adapted to the new value.

This trading expert advisor is recommended for trading on such news as: the Central Bank's interest rate decision, the release of economic data on Non-Farm Payrolls, inflation and GDP . Just after such news, it demonstrates the best results.

Advantages:



Independent opening and management of order(s);

Built-in protective mechanisms to level out unfavorable market situations;

The amount of potential profit is 3 times higher than the amount of potential loss by default;

Due to the opening of a small number of orders, funds are saved on brokerage fees;

Recommendations:



EA should be set only on the currency pair for which the economic news is expected to be released;

ECN trading account from a broker with the lowest spreads (e.g. ICMarkets, FxPro, etc.);

It is recommended to use a VPS server with very low latency;

Working timeframe: any. Leverage: from 1:10 and more;

Deposit amount: from $200 and more;

Maximum recommended risk value per trade: 2% of the deposit amount.

Input parameters:



News release time (TT) – the exact time of the news release;

– Stop Loss – stop loss size in old points (4 digits after the point);

– Take Profit – take profit size in old pips (4 digits after the point);

– Money Management – use of the capital management mechanism. If true, the lot size will be calculated as a percentage of the deposit. If false, the lot size will be fixed;

– Risk in % from Depo – percentage of risk from the trading deposit for each trade;

– Fixed lot – fixed number of lots;

– Max. lot value – maximum allowed number of lots when opening an order.

– Distance from market price to Stop_orders – distance from the current price to the opening price of pending orders (in old points);

– Seconds before TT to open Stop_orders – the number of seconds before the news release to open pending orders;

– Seconds after TT to close Stop_orders – the number of seconds after the news release to close a pending orders;

– Max. slippage value – maximum allowable value for slippage of the order opening price (in old points);

– Fix. min. Profit – fixing the minimum profit to obtain a risk-free position;

– Using the Trailing SL – use of the trailing stop mechanism;

– First transfer SL – distance for the first movement of the SL value (in old points);

– Min. distance to move SL – min. distance the price is to pass in order to move the SL (in old points);

– Fee for the 1 Lot (in $, €, etc.) – brokerage commission per 1 lot. It is important to specify the exact value for the EA to work correctly;

– Magic number – a unique number for each currency pair.

Installation:



This trading expert advisor is very easy to install. Just install it on the chart of the currency pair for which the economic news is expected to be released and set the exact time of the news release and other parameters in the settings.

If you have applied a preset file in the input parameters window, then re-enter the settings by pressing F7 and check that the exact time of the news release is set correctly.



