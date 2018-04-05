Introducing the "RangeRover Pro" Expert Advisor – a true beacon of excellence in the realm of algorithmic trading. Departing from the commonplace MQL5 market offerings, this expertly crafted system epitomizes authenticity, steering clear of martingale and grid functionalities while embracing a steadfast and logical approach.





The RangeRover Pro EA is finely tuned to capitalize on the dynamic movements observed in the market's early hours, a pivotal time when trends are often established for the day. In stark contrast to conventional strategies, it excels at navigating these trends post-morning breakout, offering a reliable method for seizing intraday opportunities. Versatility is its hallmark, accommodating various time breakout scenarios to ensure adaptability to ever-changing market conditions.





Backed by a legacy of successful live trading, the RangeRover Pro utilizes a conservative lot size of 0.01 lots per trade, exemplifying a prudent approach. Yet, its inherent flexibility allows traders to tailor lot sizes based on individual risk tolerance and preferences.

The default settings are optimized for USDJPY, the default settings in the EA is the best results tested so far. Kindly remember that it's not 100% the best settings. Testing yourself to find the optimum settings is encourage. (MAKE SURE TO SET TRUE FOR RUN IN INPUTS!).





Embark on a journey of intelligent trading with the RangeRover Pro EA, where innovation converges with reliability, and your trading success takes center stage. As with any trading strategy, past performance is not indicative of future results, and individual market conditions may vary.