RangeRover Pro

Introducing the "RangeRover Pro" Expert Advisor – a true beacon of excellence in the realm of algorithmic trading. Departing from the commonplace MQL5 market offerings, this expertly crafted system epitomizes authenticity, steering clear of martingale and grid functionalities while embracing a steadfast and logical approach.

The RangeRover Pro EA is finely tuned to capitalize on the dynamic movements observed in the market's early hours, a pivotal time when trends are often established for the day. In stark contrast to conventional strategies, it excels at navigating these trends post-morning breakout, offering a reliable method for seizing intraday opportunities. Versatility is its hallmark, accommodating various time breakout scenarios to ensure adaptability to ever-changing market conditions.

Backed by a legacy of successful live trading, the RangeRover Pro utilizes a conservative lot size of 0.01 lots per trade, exemplifying a prudent approach. Yet, its inherent flexibility allows traders to tailor lot sizes based on individual risk tolerance and preferences.

The default settings are optimized for USDJPY, the default settings in the EA is the best results tested so far. Kindly remember that it's not 100% the best settings. Testing yourself to find the optimum settings is encourage. (MAKE SURE TO SET TRUE FOR RUN IN INPUTS!).

Embark on a journey of intelligent trading with the RangeRover Pro EA, where innovation converges with reliability, and your trading success takes center stage. As with any trading strategy, past performance is not indicative of future results, and individual market conditions may vary.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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