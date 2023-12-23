TESTER BACK TESTING AND TRADING MANAGER

THE ONLY MT5 TOOL YOU CAN USE FOR BOTH LIVE TRADING AND BACKTESTING

All functions can be used in both live trading and backtesting in MT5 Strategy Tester.

This is one tool with many functionalities. Your ONLY tool for both trade management (live trading) and Backtesting in MQL5 Strategy Tester. The Tester Backtesting and Trading Manager can help you:

1. Trade Orders:

a. Open Market Execution Orders (Buy or Sell)

b. Open Pending Orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit and Sell Stop) on the go.

2. Set Risk and Reward Levels:

a. Set LotSize

b. Set Stop Loss and

c. Set Take Profits Levels in points and simultaneously display the levels on chart by level line

3. Calculates Risk and Reward Amounts:

a. Automatically Calculates and Show Risk (Loss) Amount before you confirm your order.

b. Automatically Calculates and Show Risk and Reward (Profit) Amount before you confirm your order

4. Manage Collective Traders:

a. Close All Positions with a click

b. Close All Profitable Positions Only with a click

c. Close All Losing Positions Only with a click

d. Delete All Pending Orders with a click

5. Manage Individual Orders:The Tester Backtesting and Trading Manager lists all the tickets of EVERY order in toolbox on current chart's screen. By that, just from one screen (chart) you can easily

a. Modify SLs and TPs of running Positions of every individual currency/symbol with a click. Move SL to breakeven, adjust TPs and SLs.

b. Close Individual running Positions with a click

c. Modify Entry, SLs and TPs of Individual Pending Orders with a click

d. Delete Individual Pending Orders with a click

6. General Settings

a. MagicNumber: Any positive number that differentiates EAs

b. lotBigStepPoint: Big increase or decrease of lotsize when clicking on the ++/--

b. SmallStepPoints: Small increase or decrease when clicking on the +/-.

c. BigStepPoints: Big increase or decrease when clicking on the ++/--

IMPORTANT: When you use the free demo you are only allowed to manage a maximum of two deals (position opening or closing). After purchasing the full version this restriction will be disabled.



