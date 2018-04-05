Gold MA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 10
The EA works completely automatically, the principle of the strategy is simple, you need to set up the MA with a parameter, everything else is done automatically, the selected “Auto_Lot” is equal to “true”, the lot is calculated as 0.005% of the account balance, and in another case if “Auto_Lot” is equal to “false” then you can select "Lot" by yourself.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M1-H1
- Minimum deposit: $200 (0.01 lot or autolot)
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor have the lowest spreads.
- IMPORTANT: For best results it is very important to use accounts with LOW SPREADS!
- Account type: Hedge