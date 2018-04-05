Gold MA

The EA works completely automatically, the principle of the strategy is simple, you need to set up the MA with a parameter, everything else is done automatically, the selected “Auto_Lot” is equal to “true”, the lot is calculated as 0.005% of the account balance, and in another case if “Auto_Lot” is equal to “false” then you can select "Lot" by yourself.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair:  XAUUSD
  • Timeframe:  M1-H1
  • Minimum deposit:  $200 (0.01 lot or autolot)
  • Account type:  ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers:  IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor have the lowest spreads.
  • IMPORTANT:  For best results it is very important to use accounts with LOW SPREADS!
  • Account type:  Hedge


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