VWAP Advanced

Introducing the Advanced VWAP tool - an essential technical analysis indicator that can help you identify trend directions and locate price extremas with multipliers. Designed to suit the needs of both traders and EA developers, this tool features customizable parameters that allow you to tailor it to your specific trading style.

With Advanced VWAP, you have the ability to customize the colors and styles of all bands to your liking. If you don't require any bands, you can simply set their values to zero in the settings. You can also choose an anchor point that resets each day, week, or month, or opt for a custom period that remains constant. This feature is similar to Bollinger Bands, but with the added benefit of using volume value in calculations.

With this powerful tool, you can easily identify trading opportunities and create EAs with confidence. Improve your trading today with our Advanced VWAP tool!

When using the indicator in an EA, you can call the function using:

iCustom(Symbol, Period, "Indicator Path/Name", enum Source, enum AnchorPeriod, int CustomPeriodNumber, double Multiplier_1_number, double Multiplier_2_number, double Multiplier_3_number).

The enum Source parameter options are:

enum PRICE_TYPE { OPEN, CLOSE, HIGH, LOW, HIGH_LOW, OPEN_CLOSE, CLOSE_HIGH_LOW, HIGH_LOW_CLOSE_CLOSE, OPEN_CLOSE_HIGH_LOW };

The enum AnchorPeriod parameter options are:

enum DATE_TYPE { DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY, PERIOD };

The indicator's buffers are as follows:

0=Base Line, 1=Upper Band #1, 2=Lower Band #1, 3=Upper Band #2, 4=Lower Band #2, 5=Upper Band #3, 6=Lower Band #3.



