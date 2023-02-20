VWAP Advanced

Introducing the Advanced VWAP tool - an essential technical analysis indicator that can help you identify trend directions and locate price extremas with multipliers. Designed to suit the needs of both traders and EA developers, this tool features customizable parameters that allow you to tailor it to your specific trading style.

With Advanced VWAP, you have the ability to customize the colors and styles of all bands to your liking. If you don't require any bands, you can simply set their values to zero in the settings. You can also choose an anchor point that resets each day, week, or month, or opt for a custom period that remains constant. This feature is similar to Bollinger Bands, but with the added benefit of using volume value in calculations.

With this powerful tool, you can easily identify trading opportunities and create EAs with confidence. Improve your trading today with our Advanced VWAP tool!

When using the indicator in an EA, you can call the function using:

iCustom(Symbol, Period, "Indicator Path/Name", enum Source, enum AnchorPeriod, int CustomPeriodNumber, double Multiplier_1_number, double Multiplier_2_number, double Multiplier_3_number).

The enum Source parameter options are:

enum PRICE_TYPE { OPEN, CLOSE, HIGH, LOW, HIGH_LOW, OPEN_CLOSE, CLOSE_HIGH_LOW, HIGH_LOW_CLOSE_CLOSE, OPEN_CLOSE_HIGH_LOW };

The enum AnchorPeriod parameter options are:

enum DATE_TYPE { DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY, PERIOD };

The indicator's buffers are as follows:

0=Base Line, 1=Upper Band #1, 2=Lower Band #1, 3=Upper Band #2, 4=Lower Band #2, 5=Upper Band #3, 6=Lower Band #3.


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5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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