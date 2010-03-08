Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar mt4 test
- Experts
- Paul Conrad Carlson
- Versione: 1.0
Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect.
This is the full version , word test in the title is an error
How Does It Work
Step 1
Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern.
- Input two prices into the EA settings
- Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur.
- Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur.
Step 2
- inp11_blockID - here type
- 1 for BUY ONLY trade
- 2 for SELL ONLY trade.
Now the EA will only trade an Engulfing candle pattern between these two prices.
Inputs 1 & 2
Stop loss and Target points in pips
Lot size
Type the same lot sizes and SL TP into both input 1 and 2.
This EA does not show harmonic patterns it is to be used with another harmonic pattern indicator
Remove the EA from the chart after trade, this is NOT designed to set and forget .