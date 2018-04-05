Encrypter 4 EA

Its focus is on advanced strategies that identify trading signals based on key indicators.

Featured Features:

MACD Signal Analysis : The EA uses the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator to identify trading opportunities. Logic is included for MACD reversal, crossover and crossover signals. Position Management : Offers advanced position management features, including closing all open positions and checking the existence of positions for a specific symbol and magic number. Risk Control : Implements a risk control system that calculates lot size based on conditions such as initial lot size, position increase ratio, and maximum allowed volumes. Position Statistics : Provides detailed statistics on open positions, including the number of buys/sales, total volume and volume of the largest position. Registration and Notifications : Includes registration capabilities to facilitate tracking of trades and options to receive notifications by email or messages on the platform.

Configurable Parameters:

Fast MACD Period: Defines the period for calculating the MACD fast average.

Defines the period for calculating the MACD fast average. MACD Slow Period: Sets the period for MACD slow averaging calculation.

Sets the period for MACD slow averaging calculation. MACD Signal Period: Set the period for averaging the difference between the fast and slow MACD.

Set the period for averaging the difference between the fast and slow MACD. MACD Applied Price: Defines the type of price used in the MACD calculation.

Defines the type of price used in the MACD calculation. MACD Signal Reversal: Configures the signal reversal logic for the MACD.

Configures the signal reversal logic for the MACD. MACD Scope Crossover: Sets the crossover logic for MACD signals.

Sets the crossover logic for MACD signals. MACD Signal Crossover: Configures the crossover logic for MACD signals.

Position Size Management and Martingale:

Initial Lots: Sets the size of the lots when starting operations.

Sets the size of the lots when starting operations. Profit Target: Defines the profit target in pips.

Defines the profit target in pips. Position Increase Ratio: Configures the ratio for position increase in martingale strategies.

Configures the ratio for position increase in martingale strategies. Minimum Step: Defines the minimum step between positions

Defines the minimum step between positions Maximum Position Volume: Sets the maximum volume allowed per position.

Sets the maximum volume allowed per position. Maximum Total Volume: Set the maximum total volume of all positions.

Notifications and Additional Features:

Global Stop Notification: Receive email or push notifications in case of global stop.

Receive email or push notifications in case of global stop. Additional Features: Print logs and set a unique magic number for your EA.



Updates:

Continuous Improvement: We strive to optimize performance based on your feedback and our constant pursuit of excellence.

We strive to optimize performance based on your feedback and our constant pursuit of excellence. New Strategies: Always ready to take advantage of market opportunities, we continually develop new strategies.

Always ready to take advantage of market opportunities, we continually develop new strategies. Updated Compatibility: We always keep our EA compatible with the latest versions of the trading platforms.

We always keep our EA compatible with the latest versions of the trading platforms. Problem Solving: We are here for you. Updates fix bugs and ensure a smooth experience.

Rules We Respect:

No Promises of Instant Profits: Trading is a world of risks and rewards. We don't make unrealistic promises.

Trading is a world of risks and rewards. We don't make unrealistic promises. No Hype: We focus on tangible results backed by solid evidence.

We focus on tangible results backed by solid evidence. Real Results: We present results based on testing of trading strategies, without confusion with live trading.

Support: Our support team is dedicated to providing you with exceptional assistance. Your success is our priority, and we are committed to providing the highest quality customer service.

Rigorous Backtest 2021-2023:

Backtest Configuration: Symbol: EURUSD Deadline: H1 LOT: 0.01 Minimum Deposit: 500 Leverage: Any

Real Results: We base our results on trading strategy tests with 100% quality historical data.

Important note:

This Expert Advisor is designed with a focus on long-term gains. It is crucial that users understand that the performance of any trading strategy can vary and that successful results are not guaranteed in the short term. The effectiveness of this EA is best manifested when applied with a long-term perspective, allowing the strategy to reach its maximum potential as it develops under diverse market conditions.



It is recommended to optimize according to the symbol you plan to trade. Optimizing specific parameters for each financial instrument allows the advisor's strategy to be adapted to the unique conditions of that particular market.

Remember that custom optimization will significantly contribute to the adaptability and effectiveness of Encrypter 4 EA in different market scenarios.









