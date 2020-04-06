Order On Time EA

Introducing: Order On Time Expert Advisor (EA)

🌟 Overview:
The "Order On Time" EA is a uniquely crafted tool designed for traders who want precise timing in their order placements. Whether you're looking to capitalize on specific market events or simply have a routine trading strategy, this EA is tailored for you.

Features:

  • Phenomenal Profits with Marginal Drawdown: Experience a trading outcome that boasts phenomenal profits while maintaining a very marginal drawdown.

  • Optimized Default Setup: The code comes with a default setup that has been fine-tuned for optimal performance based on market history up to August 2023.

  • Time Precision: With our EA, you can specify the exact time down to the second when an order should be placed. No more manual waiting or missed opportunities.

  • Risk Management: Define your desired risk percentage, and let the EA handle the rest. Trade with confidence knowing your exposure is managed.

  • Flexible Order Settings: Adjust and set the take profit and stop loss based on the history of the market on that specific day that you are using the code.

  • Order Life Time: Define how long an order remains active with the Order Life Time setting based on the up-to-date market history, giving you additional control over your trades.

🔧 Customizable Parameters:

  • Risk Percent: Control your risk appetite with a customizable percentage setting.

  • Order Timing: Decide when the magic happens. Set the time hour, minute, and second as the New York time session opening hour based on your broker time zone.

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss: Adapt to the market by setting your desired TP and SL in pips.

  • Order Life Time: Determine the lifespan of your orders in seconds.

📐 Specifications:

  • Symbol: Dow Jones (US30CASH)
  • Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
  • No Minimum Deposit: Trade freely without worrying about deposit limitations.
  • No Minimum Lot Size Restriction: Place orders as per your will, without any specific lot size constraints.
  • Time Zone Hint: Ensure to adjust the opening time variables based on the New York session as per your broker's time zone.

🎥 Must-Watch Presentation:
Don't miss our comprehensive video presentation on the Order On Time EA! Dive deep into its functionalities, witness it in action, and discover how it can elevate your trading outcome.

💡 Ideal For:

  • Traders who have a strategy revolving around specific market timings.
  • Those who wish to automate their order placements without constant monitoring.
  • Anyone looking to optimize their trading with precision and control.

Dive into a seamless trading experience with the Order On Time EA. Let technology amplify your strategy, and unlock the next level of trading excellence.

🛒 Get it now and transform the way you trade!

Note: Prior to acquiring any Expert Advisor, we strongly recommend conducting tests in a demo environment to verify that its performance aligns with your objectives. The code comes with a default setup that is ready for immediate use, or you may choose to customize the settings based on the most current market history for long-term application.

For further assistance or inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at omidhabibi2015@yahoo.com or through WhatsApp at +1 647-949-6013.


