Introducing: Order On Time Expert Advisor (EA)

🌟 Overview:

The "Order On Time" EA is a uniquely crafted tool designed for traders who want precise timing in their order placements. Whether you're looking to capitalize on specific market events or simply have a routine trading strategy, this EA is tailored for you.

✨ Features:

Phenomenal Profits with Marginal Drawdown : Experience a trading outcome that boasts phenomenal profits while maintaining a very marginal drawdown.

Optimized Default Setup : The code comes with a default setup that has been fine-tuned for optimal performance based on market history up to August 2023.

Time Precision : With our EA, you can specify the exact time down to the second when an order should be placed. No more manual waiting or missed opportunities.

Risk Management : Define your desired risk percentage, and let the EA handle the rest. Trade with confidence knowing your exposure is managed.

Flexible Order Settings : Adjust and set the take profit and stop loss based on the history of the market on that specific day that you are using the code.

Order Life Time: Define how long an order remains active with the Order Life Time setting based on the up-to-date market history, giving you additional control over your trades.

🔧 Customizable Parameters:

Risk Percent : Control your risk appetite with a customizable percentage setting.

Order Timing : Decide when the magic happens. Set the time hour, minute, and second as the New York time session opening hour based on your broker time zone.

Take Profit & Stop Loss : Adapt to the market by setting your desired TP and SL in pips.

Order Life Time: Determine the lifespan of your orders in seconds.

📐 Specifications:

Symbol : Dow Jones (US30CASH)

: Dow Jones (US30CASH) Timeframe : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4

: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 No Minimum Deposit : Trade freely without worrying about deposit limitations.

: Trade freely without worrying about deposit limitations. No Minimum Lot Size Restriction : Place orders as per your will, without any specific lot size constraints.

: Place orders as per your will, without any specific lot size constraints. Time Zone Hint: Ensure to adjust the opening time variables based on the New York session as per your broker's time zone.

🎥 Must-Watch Presentation:

Don't miss our comprehensive video presentation on the Order On Time EA! Dive deep into its functionalities, witness it in action, and discover how it can elevate your trading outcome.

💡 Ideal For:

Traders who have a strategy revolving around specific market timings.

Those who wish to automate their order placements without constant monitoring.

Anyone looking to optimize their trading with precision and control.

Dive into a seamless trading experience with the Order On Time EA. Let technology amplify your strategy, and unlock the next level of trading excellence.

🛒 Get it now and transform the way you trade!

Note: Prior to acquiring any Expert Advisor, we strongly recommend conducting tests in a demo environment to verify that its performance aligns with your objectives. The code comes with a default setup that is ready for immediate use, or you may choose to customize the settings based on the most current market history for long-term application.

For further assistance or inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at omidhabibi2015@yahoo.com or through WhatsApp at +1 647-949-6013.



