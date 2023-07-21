Guardian Account Protector — the seatbelt for your trading account Your robots have no brakes. Guardian is the brakes. Guardian does not open trades. It has no grid, no martingale, and no entry logic of any kind. It does one job with complete discipline: it watches your ENTIRE account and enforces the risk limits you set, so that no robot, no strategy, and no bad day can destroy your balance. Think of it like a seatbelt for the driver. A seatbelt does not steer the car and does not make the d