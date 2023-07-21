Blitz MT5

5

Current price only for first buyers. Promotion for a week.


Description: Blitz MT5 is an advanced trading robot designed for automatic trading on the EURUSD currency pair.

It uses neural networks to analyze the market and make trading decisions.

The robot is designed to operate without the need for additional configuration or parameter adjustment by the user and is compatible with any time interval.

Functions and features:

  1. Automatic Market Analysis: Blitz MT5 collects and analyzes market data in real time using neural networks, identifying the best moments to open and close positions.
  2.  Machine Learning: The robot uses machine learning algorithms that allow it to adapt to changing market conditions and optimize trading strategies. 
  3. Maintenance-free Operation: Blitz MT5 works fully automatically once you drag it onto the chart. Users do not need to configure any additional settings or adjust trading parameters. 
  4. Risk management: The robot automatically sets stop-loss and take-profit orders to manage risk and protect the user's capital. 
  5. User Interface: The user-friendly interface allows you to easily monitor the robot's operation and trading results, without the need for user intervention. 
  6. Support for Each Time Interval: Blitz MT5 is optimized to work on any time frame, allowing users to flexibly adapt their trading strategies to their preferences.       
System requirements:
  •  Platform: MetaTrader 5 
  • Trading account with access to the EURUSD currency pair 
  • Stable internet connection 
Installation instructions: 
  • Purchase the Blitz MT5 robot from the "Market" tab in the MetaTrader 5 platform. 
  • Drag Blitz MT5 from the "Market" tab onto the EURUSD chart.
  •  The robot will automatically start working without the need for additional configuration. 

Comments:

  • Blitz MT5 is optimized to work on any time frame. 
  • It is recommended to perform tests on historical data before running the robot on a live trading account.
  • Blitz MT5 is an easy-to-use, advanced tra   ding robot that only requires dragging onto the chart to start automatic trading on any time frame, without the need to adjust trading parameters.








































































































































    Reviews 1
    Tembo2023
    126
    Tembo2023 2023.08.20 17:59 
     

    Have recently purchased the EA and its now live. Waiting for the first signal to come. I will update on the result.

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    Tembo2023
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    Tembo2023 2023.08.20 17:59 
     

    Have recently purchased the EA and its now live. Waiting for the first signal to come. I will update on the result.

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