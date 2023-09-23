SAURON mt 5

I present our newest robot Sauron MT 5. It uses the latest GPT technology and machine learning to improve trading results. 

The strategy is based on concluding frequent transactions, each secured with a stop loss and a take profit.


WHY SAURON:
- for a low price you get a professional robot and you can automate your trading
- from the very beginning you have the best settings loaded, which have been tested by us for a long time
- very simple operation

- Possibility to download the demo and check the backtest

HOW TO INSTALL:
Installation is very simple.
After purchase, our robot will appear in the expert tab. Just open the GBPUSD Timeframe :D1 chart and drag Sauron there.
From this moment it starts working.

Recommendations
- Timeframe D1
- Minimum deposit $500

- Please use IC Markets broker to test

WORK ON GBPUSD PAIR

BACKTEST : FROM 2020 TO 2023 .



