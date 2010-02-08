Zion EA

After every 10 sales, the price is increased by $50 and the robot will ultimately cost $1,000


Introducing our newest robot built on a brand new strategy learned in neural network strategy. 

The robot makes trading decisions based on indicators built into the robot's strategies and price action. Our machine uses the latest technologies and adapts to the market in real time to obtain the best possible results.

Together with our team of programmers, we have created a product of the highest quality. 

The strategy used in the robot uses trailing stop and hidden SL. The robot always aims to close the position with a profit.

 With our robot you get the possibility of automatic trading using the best technologies in cooperation with traders with many years of experience.
 In addition, you get access to the latest updates as we are constantly working on our robots for the best profits and satisfaction of our customers.

HOW TO INSTALL :
The installation of our robot is intuitive and very simple. 


After purchase, just open the EURUSD timeframe W1 chart to download data.

Then from the experts tab, drag the robot to the chart and select the option to allow algo trading and you're -done.

Our robot will appear on the chart and from that moment it starts working, it has perfect settings for trading on the eurosd currency pair, you don't need to set anything manually, if necessary, of course, we are happy to help in a private message.

WHY ZION :

-Very simple installation

-For a low price, you can automate your trading on a robot with the best and most modern technologies

-The robot is based on a low-risk and high-performance strategy that was created in cooperation with experienced traders

-Access to upcoming updates to maximize your profits

-Support from our side.

-Robot with best optimized settings all set automatically.

-Demo version available for free to download and check the results in the backtest.


Requirements:

- minimum leverage 1:30 ( or higher )

- minimum deposit: $100 ( $500 recommended )



