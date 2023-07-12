Golden Weasle Professional

  • Experts
  • Reiner Vogt
    Reiner Vogt

    Reiner Vogt

    About me:
    My name is Reiner Vogt, I was born in 1964 and have been working since 1984
    after my locksmith apprenticeship and a remote programming studio
    Programmer & application developer for various companies, in recent years
    20 years mostly permanent.
  • Version: 23.721
  • Updated: 22 July 2023
  • Activations: 5

This is a comprehensive MT5 Expert Advisor covering several different signal types
can use for trading (adjustable).

Please use the time frames given below: M5 to M30

For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc.

Compared to the free version of the EA, there are many adjustable options, these are
shown in a graphic in advance.

Many new configuration options for the individual signals (see graphics).
Furthermore, there is now the option of only large or short or both to go trading.

Important note on configuration: From these settings, apart from the type of trade signals,
there are many parameters freely selectable and have a more or less strong influence on
the final result. You can find out the best options without much loss by browsing the
settings in try out their demo account.


Legal notice: CFDs are complex financial instruments and involve a high level of risk Losing
money quickly through leverage. 76% of retail clients lose money when trading CFDs various
providers. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and, whether you
can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Stochastic EA golden Weasle
Reiner Vogt
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This is a small MT5 Expert Advisor which has Stochastic signals built in. Time frames to use: M5 to M30 For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc. There is an option to set the following parameters: - The maximum number of positions - The desired volume - Volume dynamic depending on account balance - Set the top profit - Setting the Buy and Sell StopLost (or without SL) CFDs are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly through lever
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Chris
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Chris 2023.07.23 14:22 
 

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