Golden Weasle Professional

This is a comprehensive MT5 Expert Advisor covering several different signal types

can use for trading (adjustable).



Please use the time frames given below: M5 to M30



For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc.



Compared to the free version of the EA, there are many adjustable options, these are

shown in a graphic in advance.



Many new configuration options for the individual signals (see graphics).

Furthermore, there is now the option of only large or short or both to go trading.



Important note on configuration: From these settings, apart from the type of trade signals,

there are many parameters freely selectable and have a more or less strong influence on

the final result. You can find out the best options without much loss by browsing the

settings in try out their demo account.



Legal notice: CFDs are complex financial instruments and involve a high level of risk Losing

money quickly through leverage. 76% of retail clients lose money when trading CFDs various

providers. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and, whether you

can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



