Stochastic EA golden Weasle
- Experts
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Reiner VogtAbout me:
My name is Reiner Vogt, I was born in 1964 and have been working since 1984
after my locksmith apprenticeship and a remote programming studio
Programmer & application developer for various companies, in recent years
20 years mostly permanent.
- Version: 23.712
- Updated: 12 July 2023
- Activations: 5
This is a small MT5 Expert Advisor which has Stochastic signals built in.
- The maximum number of positionsCFDs are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly through leverage. 76% of retail clients lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Time frames to use: M5 to M30
For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc.
There is an option to set the following parameters:
- The maximum number of positions
- The desired volume
- Volume dynamic depending on account balance
- Set the top profit
- Setting the Buy and Sell StopLost (or without SL)
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también se pueden realizar de antemano. La forma de probar un EA en MT5 se describe en las instrucciones de MT5, también se usa con una cuenta de demostración y con una cuenta real. - Activar cuenta demo o real
- Seleccione uno de la descripción general del mercado y abra la ventana del gráfico.
- arrastre el EA a la ventana del gráfico y verifique la configuración (o deje los valores predeterminados como están, establezca el volumen mínimo en cualquier caso, según el mercado)
- Active el comercio algorítmico de antemano. ¡Diviértete con EA!