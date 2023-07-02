Stochastic EA golden Weasle

  • Experts
  • Reiner Vogt
    Reiner Vogt

    Reiner Vogt

    About me:
    My name is Reiner Vogt, I was born in 1964 and have been working since 1984
    after my locksmith apprenticeship and a remote programming studio
    Programmer & application developer for various companies, in recent years
    20 years mostly permanent.
  • Version: 23.712
  • Updated: 12 July 2023
  • Activations: 5
This is a small MT5 Expert Advisor which has Stochastic signals built in.

Time frames to use: M5 to M30

For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc.

There is an option to set the following parameters:

- The maximum number of positions
- The desired volume
- Volume dynamic depending on account balance
- Set the top profit
- Setting the Buy and Sell StopLost (or without SL)

CFDs are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly through leverage. 76% of retail clients lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Golden Weasle Professional
Reiner Vogt
Experts
This is a comprehensive MT5 Expert Advisor covering several different signal types can use for trading (adjustable). Please use the time frames given below: M5 to M30 For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc. Compared to the free version of the EA, there are many adjustable options, these are shown in a graphic in advance. Many new configuration options for the individual signals (see graphics). Furthermore, there is now the option of only large or short or both to
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stalinqenk
47
stalinqenk 2023.08.17 06:39 
 

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Reiner Vogt
847
Reply from developer Reiner Vogt 2023.08.22 00:11
Después de instalar el EA, se pueden usar las configuraciones predeterminadas o las configuraciones descritas
también se pueden realizar de antemano. La forma de probar un EA en MT5 se describe en las instrucciones de MT5, también se usa con una cuenta de demostración y con una cuenta real. - Activar cuenta demo o real
- Seleccione uno de la descripción general del mercado y abra la ventana del gráfico.
- arrastre el EA a la ventana del gráfico y verifique la configuración (o deje los valores predeterminados como están, establezca el volumen mínimo en cualquier caso, según el mercado)
- Active el comercio algorítmico de antemano. ¡Diviértete con EA!
andresogorman
92
andresogorman 2023.08.04 11:42 
 

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Reiner Vogt
847
Reply from developer Reiner Vogt 2023.08.04 22:28
Dear André, more informations about stochastic oscillation you will find here in detail:
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/stochasticoscillator.asp
Chris
34
Chris 2023.07.23 14:33 
 

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Reiner Vogt
847
Reply from developer Reiner Vogt 2023.07.23 23:42
Recht herzlichen Dank! :-)
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