Stochastic EA golden Weasle

This is a small MT5 Expert Advisor which has Stochastic signals built in.

Time frames to use: M5 to M30

For Forex and various indices such as DAX40, EURJPY, EURUSD etc.

There is an option to set the following parameters:

- The maximum number of positions

- The desired volume

- Volume dynamic depending on account balance

- Set the top profit

- Setting the Buy and Sell StopLost (or without SL)

CFDs are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly through leverage. 76% of retail clients lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



