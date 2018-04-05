SimpleRules GOLD

 
IMPORTANT: To Backtest Download The Latest SET File from COMMENTS



SimpleRules GOLD: SimpleRules GOLD is a system that's refreshed REGULARLY with new internal settings to stay tuned for current market conditions. SimpleRules GOLD is a system that's been under development for 2+ years. It is a TREND FOLLOWING algorithm that's designed for low-drawdown while eliminating the risk that Martingale robots suffer when currencies take-off! The system features:
  • Low Drawdown and Low Risk Trading
  • Trend Following To Avoid BLOWUPS
  • All Trades have a SL (often closing before Full SL)
  • MONTHLY Updated Walk-Forward Parameters
  • No GRID - No Martingale - No Scalping
  • SMART-Recovery Systems Manage Losing Streaks
  • WALK-FORWARD TESTED For Better Settings
  • NEW SETTINGS - Updated Regularly
  • NO OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED - We Provide Setfiles
UNIQUE RECOVERY SYSTEM:
SimpleRules GOLD has a built-in Recovery System to recover lost profits from losing trades. If a trade loses SimpleRules GOLD will use up to two larger trades to 'Recover' the loss. These trades are not automatically placed like in a traditional 'grid' system. SimpleRules GOLD waits for the next BEST trade opportunity. It RESETS and will attempt the recovery trade at an entry point where SimpleRules GOLD has the tested advantage.

SET & FORGET PARAMETERS:
SimpleRules GOLD has very few parameters. They are internally preset EVERY 30-DAYS after we perform regular walk-forward computations to generate fresh parameters.
  • MAGIC_Number: Magic Number to use for Trades
  • CREATE_BuyOrder: Allow EA to Opens BUYS
  • CREATE_SellOrder: Allow EA to Open SELLS
  • MAX_PIPSpread: Max Allowed Spread To Open Trades
  • MAX_PIPSlippage: Max Order Slippage
  • ALLOWED_TradeDays: We Suggest NOT Trading GOLD On Sunday (slow) or Friday (will still close trades)
  • TRADEPercentSize: What % of Balance To Use For Entry Trade (Recovery Trades Are Larger So Start Small)
  • BALANCE_MAXDayLossPercent: Max allowed Daily Loss 
  • VERBOSE_FXDisplay: ENABLE Text Data Display?
  • VERBOSE_FXObjects: DRAW Trade Objects On Chart?
  • SKIPTrade_ACTIVE01-03: You can Deactivate Trading using the Calendar
NOTE: With TRADEPercentSize start small and run a few backtests to preview trade sizes and margin requirements for your broker. The default 0.10 setting is used when I'm trading with more currencies active so you might want to increase it slightly for more profitable results if you're trading fewer currencies. If you increase it also consider increasing BALANCE_MAXDayLossPercent since if you lose a trade that exceeds your MAXDayLossPercent the system will stop trading and wait until the next day to trade again to prevent violating the Daily DD% rule.

We re-optimize frequently and suggest updating your EA at least every 90 days to keep it tuned to current market conditions.

** WARNING ** - Since SimpleRules GOLD is Pre-Tuned for Todays Current GOLD market backtests of periods far in time from current market conditions can yield unpredictable results. Make sure to UPDATE SimpleRules GOLD when available to use the newest tested settings.

STAY UPDATED: Always check the SimpleRules message board for the latest SET file.
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Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
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