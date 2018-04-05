IMPORTANT: To Backtest Download The Latest SET File from COMMENTS





SimpleRules GOLD: SimpleRules GOLD is a system that's refreshed REGULARLY with new internal settings to stay tuned for current market conditions. SimpleRules GOLD is a system that's been under development for 2+ years. It is a TREND FOLLOWING algorithm that's designed for low-drawdown while eliminating the risk that Martingale robots suffer when currencies take-off! The system features:

SimpleRules GOLD is a system that's refreshed REGULARLY with new internal settings to stay tuned for current market conditions. SimpleRules GOLD is a system that's been under development for 2+ years. It is a TREND FOLLOWING algorithm that's designed for low-drawdown while eliminating the risk that Martingale robots suffer when currencies take-off! The system features:

Low Drawdown and Low Risk Trading

Trend Following To Avoid BLOWUPS

All Trades have a SL (often closing before Full SL)

MONTHLY Updated Walk-Forward Parameters

No GRID - No Martingale - No Scalping

SMART-Recovery Systems Manage Losing Streaks

WALK-FORWARD TESTED For Better Settings

NEW SETTINGS - Updated Regularly

NO OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED - We Provide Setfiles

UNIQUE RECOVERY SYSTEM:

SimpleRules GOLD has a built-in Recovery System to recover lost profits from losing trades. If a trade loses SimpleRules GOLD will use up to two larger trades to 'Recover' the loss. These trades are not automatically placed like in a traditional 'grid' system. SimpleRules GOLD waits for the next BEST trade opportunity. It RESETS and will attempt the recovery trade at an entry point where SimpleRules GOLD has the tested advantage.





SET & FORGET PARAMETERS:

SimpleRules GOLD has very few parameters. They are internally preset EVERY 30-DAYS after we perform regular walk-forward computations to generate fresh parameters.

MAGIC_Number: Magic Number to use for Trades

CREATE_BuyOrder: Allow EA to Opens BUYS

CREATE_SellOrder: Allow EA to Open SELLS

MAX_PIPSpread: Max Allowed Spread To Open Trades

MAX_PIPSlippage: Max Order Slippage

ALLOWED_TradeDays: We Suggest NOT Trading GOLD On Sunday (slow) or Friday (will still close trades)

TRADEPercentSize: What % of Balance To Use For Entry Trade (Recovery Trades Are Larger So Start Small)

BALANCE_MAXDayLossPercent: Max allowed Daily Loss

VERBOSE_FXDisplay: ENABLE Text Data Display?

VERBOSE_FXObjects: DRAW Trade Objects On Chart?

SKIPTrade_ACTIVE01-03: You can Deactivate Trading using the Calendar

NOTE: With TRADEPercentSize start small and run a few backtests to preview trade sizes and margin requirements for your broker. The default 0.10 setting is used when I'm trading with more currencies active so you might want to increase it slightly for more profitable results if you're trading fewer currencies. If you increase it also consider increasing BALANCE_MAXDayLossPercent since if you lose a trade that exceeds your MAXDayLossPercent the system will stop trading and wait until the next day to trade again to prevent violating the Daily DD% rule.



We re-optimize frequently and suggest updating your EA at least every 90 days to keep it tuned to current market conditions.





** WARNING ** - Since SimpleRules GOLD is Pre-Tuned for Todays Current GOLD market backtests of periods far in time from current market conditions can yield unpredictable results. Make sure to UPDATE SimpleRules GOLD when available to use the newest tested settings.



STAY UPDATED: Always check the SimpleRules message board for the latest SET file.