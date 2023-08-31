Price Sniper MT5
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 31 August 2023
- Activations: 5
LIVE Price-SNIPER Signal: [View LIVE Signal]
Price-SNIPER MT5: Price-SNIPER is a system that features:
- Use With GBPUSD (more SET files coming)
- NO Martingale, NO Grid Trading
- Low Drawdown and Low Risk Trading
- Trend Following To Avoid BLOWUPS
- All Trades have a SL (often closing before Full SL)
- SMART-Recovery Systems Manage Losing Streaks
LOWER RISK For HIGHER UPSIDE GAIN:
Price-SNIPER is built to be a smart risk trading platform so you can run multiple currencies OR increase your per currency trading risk without BLOWING your account. Our examples show how much you can profit with default settings. These setting allow you to 10X the risk for greater gains without jeopardizing your account. Safety first is the core of the design.
SET & FORGET PARAMETERS:
Price-SNIPER has very few parameters for Easy, Fast REAL-TICK Optimization.
- MAGIC_Number: Magic Number to use for Trades
- TIMEframe: Chart Timeframe
- ALLOWED_TradeDays: Active Trading Days
- CREATE_BuyOrder: Allow EA to Opens BUYS
- CREATE_SellOrder: Allow EA to Open SELLS
- NEWTRADE_FASTEntry: Slightly Increase Risk/Reward
- TRADE_MAXPercentLoss: MAX Balance Percent Risk
- STOPLOSS_MAXPipsLoss: MAX Stoploss For Trades
- STOPLOSS_MINPipsLoss: MIN Stoploss For Trades
- TRADE_LOSSReducePercent: Reduce Risk If Loss
- TRADE_MINBreakevenPips: Lock-In Pips For BE
- MAX_PIPSpread: Max Allowed Spread To Open Trades
- MAX_PIPSlippage: Max Order Slippage
- MAX_OPENOrders: Max Orders when Using Multiple Charts
- MIN_LOTUnit: Rounding Size for New Orders
- SMA_Guide: SMA For Trades
- SMA_Fast: SMA Fast For Trades
- SMA_Base: SMA Base for Trades
- MINIMUM_StdDev: Min StdDeviation To OPEN Trades
- BUYTRADE_Comment: BUY Trade Comment
- SELLTRADE_Comment: SELL Trade Comment
NOTE: We post MONTHLY optimized SET files in our private group but you can easily create the SET files yourself.
STAY UPDATED: Always check the Price-SNIPER message board for the latest SET file.