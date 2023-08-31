IMPORTANT: After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirm, we'll send our Telegram group link and for support, latest SET files and help with Expert Settings for this EA.



Download Monthly GBPUSD SET File from COMMENTS (CONFIRMED Users Get SET Files for Tested Pairs From Our PRIVATE Telegram Group) - NEW SET FILES - We Provide SET Files Every 30-Days. Private Group Also Provides Optimization Instructions to Manually Create SET FIles













LIVE Price-SNIPER Signal: [

PRICE ALERT: Each Month $100 Price *INCREASE* Each Profitable Month - Next Price $499 LIVE Price-SNIPER Signal: [ View LIVE Signal





Price-SNIPER MT5: Price-SNIPER is a system that features:



Use With GBPUSD (more SET files coming)

NO Martingale, NO Grid Trading

Low Drawdown and Low Risk Trading

Trend Following To Avoid BLOWUPS

All Trades have a SL (often closing before Full SL)

SMART-Recovery Systems Manage Losing Streaks

LOWER RISK For HIGHER UPSIDE GAIN:

Price-SNIPER is built to be a smart risk trading platform so you can run multiple currencies OR increase your per currency trading risk without BLOWING your account. Our examples show how much you can profit with default settings. These setting allow you to 10X the risk for greater gains without jeopardizing your account. Safety first is the core of the design.





SET & FORGET PARAMETERS:

Price-SNIPER has very few parameters for Easy, Fast REAL-TICK Optimization.

MAGIC_Number: Magic Number to use for Trades

TIMEframe: Chart Timeframe

ALLOWED_TradeDays: Active Trading Days

CREATE_BuyOrder: Allow EA to Opens BUYS

CREATE_SellOrder: Allow EA to Open SELLS

NEWTRADE_FASTEntry: Slightly Increase Risk/Reward

TRADE_MAXPercentLoss: MAX Balance Percent Risk

STOPLOSS_MAXPipsLoss: MAX Stoploss For Trades

STOPLOSS_MINPipsLoss: MIN Stoploss For Trades

TRADE_LOSSReducePercent: Reduce Risk If Loss

TRADE_MINBreakevenPips: Lock-In Pips For BE

MAX_PIPSpread: Max Allowed Spread To Open Trades

MAX_PIPSlippage: Max Order Slippage

MAX_OPENOrders: Max Orders when Using Multiple Charts

MIN_LOTUnit: Rounding Size for New Orders

SMA_Guide: SMA For Trades

SMA_Fast: SMA Fast For Trades

SMA_Base: SMA Base for Trades

MINIMUM_StdDev: Min StdDeviation To OPEN Trades

BUYTRADE_Comment: BUY Trade Comment

SELLTRADE_Comment: SELL Trade Comment

NOTE: We post MONTHLY optimized SET files in our private group but you can easily create the SET files yourself.



STAY UPDATED: Always check the Price-SNIPER message board for the latest SET file.



