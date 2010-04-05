Folow The Trend

In the world of forex, I have always looked for ways that give us the possibility of profit despite the difficult conditions that the market is going through. Therefore, a new method had to be devised to profit in spite of the fact that the market was in a small amount. Therefore, I devoted all my time to creating a method based on quantitative analysis of forex, so that you trade away from the range. Which is considered the only obstacle that limits the possibility of knowing the right direction.

In this expert advisor, you will find two moving averages for the first and second candle. Try to choose them according to your trading method, and take it from me as a golden advice. The larger the averages, the more easily they will cross the range.

Regarding the method of use, please note that as you move the moving averages, the possibility of breaking away from you and crossing the range becomes very easy. Don't worry, even if you don't hit your target, when the price returns, the crossover will happen and it will automatically go from hedge to martingale.

