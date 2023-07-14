Folow The Trend
- Experts
- Hassan Ez Zahid
Version: 1.10
14 juillet 2023
In this expert advisor, you will find two moving averages for the first and second candle. Try to choose them according to your trading method, and take it from me as a golden advice.
The larger the averages, the more easily they will cross the range.
Regarding the method of use, please note that as you move the moving averages, the possibility of breaking away from you and crossing the range becomes very easy. Don't worry, even if you don't hit your target, when the price returns, the crossover will happen and it will automatically go from hedge to martingale.