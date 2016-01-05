CopyTicks help
This code gives error: Ticks could not be loaded. GetLastError()=4014
I don't know why.
I tried your code on my computer and it worked fine.
The 4014 error stands for "ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED - System function is not allowed to call". Cannot figure out why is that :(
I have no idea either, the Code Base doesn't really have much info in terms of troubleshooting.
When I was testing your code, I simply attached it on the chart and check the Expert's journal. It worked fine.
I just tested in the Strategy tester, it didn't work either. (Either "1 minute OHLC" mode or "Every tick" mode). The error code is also 4014. Maybe it's the limitation of the strategy tester.
When I was testing your code, I simply attached it on the chart and check the Expert's journal. It worked fine.
I just tested in the Strategy tester, it didn't work either. (Either "1 minute OHLC" mode or "Every tick" mode). The error code is also 4014. Maybe it's the limitation of the strategy tester.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This code gives error: Ticks could not be loaded. GetLastError()=4014
I don't know why.