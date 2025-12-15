How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 15

Just to remind:

PriceChannel Parabolic system

newdigital, 2013.03.22 14:04

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

 
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000


 

Just created the poll here Do we need traders' content on the forum? Please make your opinion.

And you will want to read this good thread Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals

 

Good thread started about How To Set Stops

And some thread about how to delete trading arrows from the charts: arrow

 

I need to know something about Meta Trader 5 Strategy Tester, and don't know where to post the question.

Can anyone tell me if to enable the Meta Trader 5 Strategy Tester in a computer I need to install Meta Trader 5 platform? Or only with the Strategy Tester program works?

Thank you,

Juan Poniachik 

 
As far as I know - yes. Because MT5 Strategy Tester (ST) is part of Metatrader 5.
 
If you want to use the Strategy Tester for testing something then you have to install MT5. If you want to provide computer resources for local use ou with Cloud, then you can install Strateg Tester Agent alone, but you always to install at least one MT5 platform to use it.

 
newdigital:

Does anyone use Deep of Market? 

 

 

More information is here MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 794: Scalper Depth of Market and New Tools for One-Click Trading and here MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 803: Full Display in Depth of Market and Dragging Expert Advisors from Code Base

We must be aware that for forex, the DOM is for the broker and not the entire market.
 
angevoyageur:
We must be aware that for forex, the DOM is for the broker and not the entire market.
So maybe it should be called DOB ? but that might have a different meaning  ;-)
 
RaptorUK:
So maybe it should be called DOB ? but that might have a different meaning  ;-)
:-D
