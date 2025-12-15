How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 10

Asking about volume/lot size calculating for subscribers so I want to remind the follolwing:

  1. This is one of the main link about calculating lot size for subscribers Signal Subscribers starting from the words "Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation"
  2. List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds :

Signals: Changed the algorithm for calculation of the copied deal's volume in case a Signal Source and a Subscriber have different leverages:

Current algorithm: A deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 5 lots in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.

New algorithm: If subscriber's leverage exceeds the one of the Signal Source, it does not affect a volume of a copied deal. Otherwise, the deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. 

It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 1 lot in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.

 

And there is some changes related to lot size/volume made in one of the latest build of Metatrader:


And the main page for subscribers to understand about which lot size they will have when subscribe - this one https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber (started from the words "Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation"). Same in Russian https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber (if someone prefer russian more than english for example). 

Just for information.   

 

This is very good post made by onewithzachy . This post is here (it is really good to read - it is about MT5 data, gap data and how to find brokers' servers to open account with them using just one MT5 instance installed).

 
TONNY:
这篇文章是开始寻找鳄鱼
why MT5 DO NOT HAVE FUTURES AND INDEX  ,CFD?
 
alan168:
why MT5 DO NOT HAVE FUTURES AND INDEX  ,CFD?
Some Brokers do, some Brokers don't . . .  it's not about MT5 it's about what the Broker offers.
 

They have it - see on the image:

 

 

But it depends on the broker in anyway. 

 

Some good indicators as a reminder:

and some good thread stearted by angevoyageur about spread here Floating spread or fixed spread ? Just to read and to discuss something during the weekend ... 

 

Just to remind:

How to Start with Metatrader 5

newdigital:

Well ... the key article about MT5 ias this one (my opinion sorry):

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

Do not look at the title of this article - seems - the title is promotional one.
I am talking about content - content is really great and there are a lot of good links inside this article.
So, basicly - I started with this one.

Later on - I can describe about what I like, what I do not like, and what I do not understand sorry.

Just for example - I really like this feature - moving sl/tp by mouse on the chart:


 

I am trading almost in every day so it is what I like: stop loss/take profit may be moved by mouse as the lines on the chart.

About programming - I personally was stucked with icustom ... you know that for MT4 - it may be really issue: if indicator was based on 3 other indicators and one of them is based on 2 others so ...



 

Just remiding this post too

How to Start with Metatrader 5

newdigital:

Good question  and good reply.

  • Questions: Is there a way to see indicators while Strategy Tester Visualization is running?
  • Answer: Save <tested_EA_name>.tpl template file with the all needed indicators, objects, chart setting

For more: go to Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators



 

The last one as a reminder fotr traders

List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds

MetaQuotes:


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 773

  1. Terminal: Added one click trading panel:



    To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upper left corner or a context menu command.

  2. Terminal: Added automatic display of trading transactions on charts:






  3. Terminal: Fixed calculation of statistics in trading and tester reports.
  4. Terminal: Added translation of the user interface into Romanian.
  5. Signals: Added command for refreshing the list of available signals in the signals showcase:



  6. Signals: Optimized download of available trading signals' database.
  7. Signals: Improved matching of Forex symbols like EURUSDx when using a signal - transformations of the form EURUSDx => EURUSDy are now supported.
  8. Signals: Fixed drawing minicharts in the showcase of signals.
  9. MQL5: Fixed text binding by anchor parameter in TextOut function.
  10. MQL5: Fixed calling virtual functions during recursion.
  11. MQL5: Added CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS chart property (available via ChartGetInteger and ChartSetInteger functions) - enabling/disabling modification of orders by dragging trading levels with the mouse.
  12. MQL5: Fixed a compiler error in case a class does not have a constructor body. 
  13. MQL5: Changed TextSetFont function behavior - now, size parameter specifies the number of deciles of a font size. For example, if the value of 12 has been previously used as a size, it will be necessary to specify 120 now. Improved fonts display.
  14. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed setting default order expiration type in CTrade class when trading futures.
  15. MQL5: Standard Library. Added TextSize method to CCanvas class - receiving the size of a specified string in pixels.
  16. MQL5: Standard Library. Parametrized CreateBitmap and CreateBitmapLabel methods are added to CCanvas class - creating Bitmap and BitmapLabel graphical objects.
  17. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed errors in closing the panel in CAppDialog class.
  18. MetaTester: Added processing OnTimer event when handling optimization result frames. Added MQL5_FRAME_MODE value to ENUM_MQL5_INFO_INTEGER enumeration in order to define the period when an Expert Advisor operates in the mode of gathering optimization result frames. This is necessary for the proper operation of OnChartEvent and OnTimer event handlers' functions.
  19. MetaTester: Added prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud.
  20. MetaEditor: Fixed MetaAssist freezing when working with large source files.
  21. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  22. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system.


