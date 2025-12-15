How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 10
Asking about volume/lot size calculating for subscribers so I want to remind the follolwing:
Signals: Changed the algorithm for calculation of the copied deal's volume in case a Signal Source and a Subscriber have different leverages:
Current algorithm: A deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 5 lots in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.
New algorithm: If subscriber's leverage exceeds the one of the Signal Source, it does not affect a volume of a copied deal. Otherwise, the deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one.
It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 1 lot in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.
And there is some changes related to lot size/volume made in one of the latest build of Metatrader:
And the main page for subscribers to understand about which lot size they will have when subscribe - this one https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber (started from the words "Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation"). Same in Russian https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber (if someone prefer russian more than english for example).
Just for information.
This is very good post made by onewithzachy . This post is here (it is really good to read - it is about MT5 data, gap data and how to find brokers' servers to open account with them using just one MT5 instance installed).
why MT5 DO NOT HAVE FUTURES AND INDEX ,CFD?
They have it - see on the image:
But it depends on the broker in anyway.
Some good indicators as a reminder:
and some good thread stearted by angevoyageur about spread here Floating spread or fixed spread ? Just to read and to discuss something during the weekend ...
Just to remind:
Well ... the key article about MT5 ias this one (my opinion sorry):
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
Do not look at the title of this article - seems - the title is promotional one.
I am talking about content - content is really great and there are a lot of good links inside this article.
So, basicly - I started with this one.
Later on - I can describe about what I like, what I do not like, and what I do not understand sorry.
Just for example - I really like this feature - moving sl/tp by mouse on the chart:
I am trading almost in every day so it is what I like: stop loss/take profit may be moved by mouse as the lines on the chart.
About programming - I personally was stucked with icustom ... you know that for MT4 - it may be really issue: if indicator was based on 3 other indicators and one of them is based on 2 others so ...
Just remiding this post too
Good question and good reply.
For more: go to Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators
The last one as a reminder fotr traders
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 773
To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upper left corner or a context menu command.
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system.