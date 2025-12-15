How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There is good news for now - AbsoluteStrengthMarket is already uploaded to CodeBase here (in russian language sorry but it will be available in english soon). Just to remind - this is indicator to check market condition automatically in multi-timeframe way. Means: indicator is doing exactly what I described here about market conditions.
This indicator is available in english CodeBase now - use this link to download.
Just for information.
Just found good article about us - Who Is Who in MQL5.community?
As the traders are continuing asking about volume/lot size calculating for subscribers so I want to remind the follolwing:
Current algorithm: A deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 5 lots in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.
New algorithm: If subscriber's leverage exceeds the one of the Signal Source, it does not affect a volume of a copied deal. Otherwise, the deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one.
It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 1 lot in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.
Some people are asking about how to follow the news about mql5 and Metatrader 5.
I am using 3 sources:
Just for information.
newdigital:
I mean:
Metatrader 5 is well-developed but new platform in any way. I am sure - many brokers will add many trading instruments - it is just a matter of time only. For now - you can check by yourself:
Metatrader 5 is new platform, and this platform is just started the way. But from what I see (comparing MT3/MT4 transferring to recent MT4/MT5) - this MT5 platform is having a lot of advantadges which I mentioned in the beginning of my comment. So, the brokers will have to increase their symbols/instruments in anyway. I just see silver and gold for some brokers in MT5 (which I traded for real account but for MT4 sorry).
Just to remind something about MT5 in general.
Good question and good reply.
For more: go to Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators
And I just want to remind this article once again - MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
Do not look for promotional name of this article. because this is really good article, and it is the Key article/instruction for the people who want to use Metatrader 5.
Next good article MQL5.community - User Memo
People in english mql5 and in russian mql5 are permanent asking about rating: decreasing or increasing, and so on. I hope that this article will give us the clue about our mql5 community envoronment.
The other good update of Metatrader 5 will be coming in the next few days. I like automatic display of trading transactions on charts. Read more here.
This update is ready - read this post with all the changes. I like mostly the following:
Some usefull links, and for now - about the signals: