There is good news for now - AbsoluteStrengthMarket is already uploaded to CodeBase here (in russian language sorry but it will be available in english soon). Just to remind - this is indicator to check market condition automatically in multi-timeframe way. Means: indicator is doing exactly what I described here about market conditions.  

This indicator is available in english CodeBase now - use this link to download.

Just for information. 

 

Just found good article about us - Who Is Who in MQL5.community?


 

As the traders are continuing asking about volume/lot size calculating for subscribers so I want to remind the follolwing:

  1. This is one of the main link about calculating lot size for subscribers Signal Subscribers starting from the words "Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation"
  2. List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds :
Signals: Changed the algorithm for calculation of the copied deal's volume in case a Signal Source and a Subscriber have different leverages:

Current algorithm: A deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 5 lots in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.

New algorithm: If subscriber's leverage exceeds the one of the Signal Source, it does not affect a volume of a copied deal. Otherwise, the deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. 

It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 1 lot in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.

 

Some people are asking about how to follow the news about mql5 and Metatrader 5.

I am using 3 sources:

Just for information.

 

I mean:

  • MT5 is fully integrated onto mql5 community,
  • MT5 is social networks oriented platform,
  • MT5 is a generator of the content for any blog/website/forum/trader for example,
  • MT5 is a focal point for many services incl free and paid ones. 

Metatrader 5 is well-developed but new platform in any way. I am sure - many brokers will add many trading instruments - it is just a matter of time only. For now - you can check by yourself:

  • download Metatrader 5 - read this small article Twenty Cents for Each MetaTrader 5 Installation Via Your Link! to get the link to download/install MT5
  • install MT5
  • right mouse click on Accounts in Navigator window, select 'open an account'
  • click on 'add new server ...'
  • write name of the broker and press Enter key on keyboard.
  • And you will be able to open demo/real accounts with those brokers using just one installation (one MT5 instance) to see about bonds or any symbols they are offering.

Metatrader 5 is new platform, and this platform is just started the way. But from what I see (comparing MT3/MT4 transferring to recent MT4/MT5) - this MT5 platform is having a lot of advantadges which I mentioned in the beginning of my comment. So, the brokers will have to increase their symbols/instruments in anyway. I just see silver and gold for some brokers in MT5 (which I traded for real account but for MT4 sorry). 


Just to remind something about MT5 in general.

 

Good question  and good reply.

  • Questions: Is there a way to see indicators while Strategy Tester Visualization is running?
  • Answer: Save <tested_EA_name>.tpl template file with the all needed indicators, objects, chart setting

For more: go to Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators

 

And I just want to remind this article once again - MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

Do not look for promotional name of this article. because this is really good article, and it is the Key article/instruction for the people who want to use Metatrader 5.

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! - MQL4 Articles
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! - MQL4 Articles: automated forex trading, strategy tester, expert advisors and custom indicators
 

Next good article MQL5.community - User Memo

People in english mql5 and in russian mql5 are permanent asking about rating: decreasing or increasing, and so on. I hope that this article will give us the clue about our mql5 community envoronment.

 
The other good update of Metatrader 5 will be coming in the next few days. I like automatic display of trading transactions on charts. Read more here.

This update is ready - read this post with all the changes. I like mostly the following:

  • one click trading panel
  • automatic display of trading transactions on the chart
 

Some usefull links, and for now - about the signals:

