i can not install the ea i purchased from mql5 market

New comment
 

my id is holuck  i purchase this ea  and the mt4 terminal do not allow me to make a new install or upgrade to new 6.0 version, how can i solve this problem?

 


its show a 403 error

 
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152

it seesn my vps ip is banned by mql to access the data , how can i add my ip address to mql5 whitelist? i have paid the vps fee for 3 years, and i pay 1900USD for the ea that i brought in mql5, i have the right to use them in any vps .

 
holuck:

it seesn my vps ip is banned by mql to access the data , how can i add my ip address to mql5 whitelist? i have paid the vps fee for 3 years, and i pay 1900USD for the ea that i brought in mql5, i have the right to use them in any vps .

I don't know, you may contact the Service Desk:

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't know, you may contact the Service Desk:


i pay real money to buy ea in mql5 , and mql5 just block my ip forbid me to use without reason


i have paid my vps for 3 years - services, what is next?  i change antoher vps then mql5 block me again untill all my license used up? this is not a reasonable way to deal with real and honest user.

 
Some external VPS providers were blocked from the Market. And is so - you need to use the other VPS provider sorry.

But I think - it may be the following reason -

It is reply from MQ (machine translation to the English language) for the user having similar issue (and this user is having VPS from some provider):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why is access to the website www.mql4.com closed?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.11.17 12:16

It works exactly as intended.

The Zomro provider with subnets is blocked for massive fraudulent activities on its subnets.

Enough to build already naive. You knew why you need this particular provider.

-----------------

You can ask your Windows VPS to change IP for you (for your VPS), or/and you can write to the service desk asking them about this VPS (IP) - just to know: was this VPS blocked from the Market service or not.
or change VPS for example ..

 
i deleted my purchase from my account by mistake how do i reinstall it?
 
Richard Berns:
i deleted my purchase from my account by mistake how do i reinstall it?

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

New comment