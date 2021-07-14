i can not install the ea i purchased from mql5 market
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152
it seesn my vps ip is banned by mql to access the data , how can i add my ip address to mql5 whitelist? i have paid the vps fee for 3 years, and i pay 1900USD for the ea that i brought in mql5, i have the right to use them in any vps .
I don't know, you may contact the Service Desk:
i pay real money to buy ea in mql5 , and mql5 just block my ip forbid me to use without reason
i have paid my vps for 3 years - services, what is next? i change antoher vps then mql5 block me again untill all my license used up? this is not a reasonable way to deal with real and honest user.
But I think - it may be the following reason -
It is reply from MQ (machine translation to the English language) for the user having similar issue (and this user is having VPS from some provider):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why is access to the website www.mql4.com closed?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.11.17 12:16It works exactly as intended.
-----------------
You can ask your Windows VPS to change IP for you (for your VPS), or/and you can write to the service desk asking them about this VPS (IP) - just to know: was this VPS blocked from the Market service or not.
or change VPS for example ..
i deleted my purchase from my account by mistake how do i reinstall it?
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
my id is holuck i purchase this ea and the mt4 terminal do not allow me to make a new install or upgrade to new 6.0 version, how can i solve this problem?