New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications for trade operations

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June the 18th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Added ability to receive push notifications from the server. You will be notified of executed trading operations even if your terminal is closed.


    Enable trade notifications from the trading server


    In earlier versions, notifications on a mobile device could only be delivered from the trader's desktop terminal. Upon the execution of a trading operation, the terminal sent the relevant notification to MetaQuotes ID specified in settings. Notifications could only be sent from a running terminal. This requirement has been lifted. If a Take Profit triggers on the server while your computer is turned off, you will receive a notification about a closed position from the server.

    To start receiving notifications from the server, you should:

    • Have a real account as server notifications do not work for demo accounts
    • Install MetaTrader 5 for iOS or Android on your smartphone
    • Open the Messages section in the mobile terminal, find your MetaQuotes ID and specify it in the desktop terminal settings
    • Enable server notifications in desktop terminal settings

    The availability of server notifications should be provided by your broker

    Three notification types are supported: orders, deals and balance operations. When you enable the option, the available notification types will be displayed in the terminal log:
    '1222': subscribed to deals, orders, balance notifications from trade server

  2. Terminal: Updated MetaTrader VPS Showcase. The VPS section has become more convenient:

    • The interface adapts to any screen width.
    • The showcase takes up less space vertically to fit in the workspace.
    • The necessary information appears only when it is needed. Payment details only appear after you select a payment plan.


    Improved MetaTrader VPS showcase


    Terminal: In the Strategy Tester panel, added commands for quick switching to MQL5 services and to the Toolbox window. The commands are only displayed in the Overview section, while in other tabs the panel is used to manage testing.


    Fast switching between windows


  3. Terminal: Added saving of window states for MQL5 services. If you leave the Market open before closing the terminal, the relevant window will be open the next time you launch the terminal.
  4. Terminal: Fixed periodic synchronization of the MQL5 account state. Signal copying could fail under certain conditions due to an error.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of a selection of recommended Market products.
  6. Terminal: Fixed signals context menu in the Navigator. You can use the menu to view the signal to which you are subscribed or to unsubscribe from a signal.
  7. MQL5: Fixed "-" operator error in the implementation of complex numbers in the Standard Library (file MQL5\Include\Math\Alglib\complex.mqh).
  8. MQL5: Now you can use any expressions in initialization sequences, not just constant ones. This improves usability and compatibility with C ++ code.
    struct POINT
  {
   int x,y;
  };

int GetYFunc(y)
  {
   return(y * y);
  }

void SomeFunction(int x1,int x2,int y)
  {
   POINT pt={ x1+x2, GetYFunc(y) };
   ProcessPoint(pt);
  };
  9. MQL5: Fixed an error which occurred during the compilation of union with huge data arrays.
  10. MQL5: Fixed operation of the StringToCharArray function. Now it converts the entire passed string to a Char array instead of stopping at the first terminating null character.
  11. MQL5: Added control for the explicit presence of a constructor call for classes/structures if their parent class does not have a default constructor.
  12. MQL5: Added display of a call place for inline functions in the profiler report.

    In the below example, the func(); call is now highlighted as follows:


    The inline function call place is now highlighted


    The func function itself is not highlighted since its full code is placed in OnStart.

  13. MetaEditor: Added ability to create empty projects. This is a useful feature for non-standard development projects with specific file structures for which the default templates are not suitable.


    Now you can create an empty project for any custom designs


    An empty settings file "mqproj" will be created in this case. Source code files should be created manually.

  14. MetaEditor: Implemented faster launching of MetaEditor.
  15. MetaEditor: Fixed data display in the list of observed expressions during debugging. The list could display incorrect variable values under certain conditions.
  16. MetaEditor: Fixed automatic addition of ".py" extension to Python script files created using the MQL Wizard.
  17. Updated documentation.
     

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 

Updated:

MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980

 

Hi,

I've installed build 2980. 

When I start optimising with OHCL 1 minute data over a period from 1/01/2018 till now, everything goes fine; I've tried with 60 passes; it still works.

But ... when I do this with "every tick" data over the same period (only 5 passes this time), I have memory problems; the screen resolution starts changing, the mouse pointer moves not normally. I had to restart my computer to come back to a normal situation.

These kind of problems with the backtester/optimiser exits allready since many releases back, and are still not solved; many users are dealing with these memory problems. I have a windows 10 PC with 32 GB DDR4 RAM; very fast SSD and a 24 core AMD Ryzen 9 3900x CPU.

It's fine to see every release nice features appearing, but in my oppinion, this problem is one the biggest and most important problem that seems not to be attacked !!

Please, solve this one !!!!

Thx !

 
How much free space on you SSD ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
How much free space on you SSD ?

1 TB total size and 846 GB free space. I only use this PC for MT5 developments.

 
Daniel Weckhuyzen:

1 TB total size and 846 GB free space. I only use this PC for MT5 developments.

Yeah their usage of RAM/Disk space is insane. Hopefully they will improve that.
 
In my opinion, the pace of progress of MetaTrader has increased a lot in recent years
 

report a mt5 visualize trading history bug.

reproduce steps:


when i tried to analyze a signal's trading history data, and visualize trading history on chart.

I attached a chart picture. As you can see, in the picture, I selected analyze EURUSD pair, there are several buy and sell arrow and line on chart. But, some buy and sell arrow is on invalid position. they are far away from price candle.

So I move mouse cursor on these arrow, I found these buy or sell arrow is not for EURUSD pair, they are acutally USDCAD trading history. You can see this on picture.
Hope, you guys can fix this soon. It's very important to user to estimate signal risk level and quality by analyzing trading history.

 
I found Metatrader 4 & 5, until now there is no feature to clean log files. The number of log files could be hundred and becomes junk files.

Would be in next build version, the auto clear log files feature can be added (like the example in the attachment)

Just another suggestion, could be Metatrader 5 add "comment" feature in the Alert Tab?  (like the example in the attachment)

Thank you.
Daniel Weckhuyzen:

1 TB total size and 846 GB free space. I only use this PC for MT5 developments.

Mine takes about 20 to 30GB on history data.. 

logs from tester are huge, but they have to be.. I keep some older results, but once I make change to source code of some EA, those historical test results means nothing, since the logic has changed..

I delete them manually to free space since after recompiling the EA they become useless. 


And there are the third kind of logfiles, which are JOURNAL, meaning those messages which appear on the journal and/or expert journal tab log. 

They can become huge, if for example you have many Print(" ...."); commands on your Indicator and/or Expert..

So put only essencial messages using Print, and it may save half of the computer HDD.. 

