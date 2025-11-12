Dual Candle-stick Strategy - page 3

Vladimir Karputov:

Try to guess: look at the name of THIS forum, look at the name of INDICATORS ... :)

yeah correct sorry my mistake

 

I published a Strategy Advisor: Dual Candlestick Strategy EA:

In the description, I marked some points with gray color - these are the nuances that I noticed during testing, but have not yet included in version 1. Before starting the adviser, I recommend that you FULLY read the entire description (use the built-in translator:  )

Can you create this for MT4 users??

 
Which way? If you are still sitting at the old terminal - these are your problems.

 
most of members using mt4 platform and all brokers still giving mt4 registration so if it possible for you to create one copy of MT4 then it is helpful for all. 

 
Do not tell my slippers :). Let's not make a holivar.

 
ok no problem sir


Thanks for EA for mt5

 
I try to use this on MT5 platform but it not work on it. i put all indicators attached with this EA but still it not working

 
What exactly are you doing: do you launch the adviser online or do a test in the strategy tester?

 
I delete all and then re-install now its working and also test perform very well


Thanks for this 

