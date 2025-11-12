Dual Candle-stick Strategy
Besides, it may be good to have the template file for everybody here.
Use Metatrader please (we all here about Metatrader).
Ok next time i will show post metatrade chart and i will upload indicators file with template
I'll wait. If it will be interesting to me, I will write a MQL5 trading strategy.
Here are links of template and indicators used for this strategy
Use:
- or standard indicators
- or indicators from CodeBase
First I like to visualize and change the standard indicators - so that these indicators become more visual. Here is an example of the 'Dual Candlestick strategy' template
on two indicators: Bollinger Bands Fills and RSI Fills.
yes its perfect
Since I like to visualize everything - the idea of the “ Dual Candlestick” indicator appeared - the DRAW_ARROWdrawing style. In order for the indicator to indicate the" Dual Candlestick" pattern on the chart- or rather, only the rightmost candle of the pattern.
In general, such an idea. I'll think about it ...
By the way, I think it’s more correct to call this pattern like this:
and Bullish Harami
Dual Candle-stick Strategy
My 4HR Dual Candlestick strategy is based on dual candlestick patterns in which the second candle is completely contained by the high and low of the first candle. Using two indicators for this strategy are
Bollinger Band (20,2, close)
RSI (14, close, Levels 30,50,70)
Long position
The first candlestick must be bullish (green or white) and if the second candlestick (either green or red) is completely contained by the first,
Both appear between upper and middle bands of Bollinger bands and,
RSI above 50 level.
Then set a buy-stop order. Use the high and low of the first candle for the calculation of buy-stop order.
Mostly i find both candle of same color
If the first candlestick is bullish (green or white) and the second candlestick is also green or white,
Both appear between upper and middle bands of Bollinger bands and
RSI above 50 level.
Then use the high and low of the first candle and put it into Google Spreadsheet it will calculate Entry price , Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.
Short position
The first candlestick must be bearish (red or black) and if the second candlestick (either red or green) is completely contained by the first,
Both appear between lower and middle bands of Bollinger bands and
RSI below 50 level.
then set a sell-stop order. Use the high and low of the first candle for the calculation of sell-stop order.
If the first candlestick is bearish (red or black) and the second candlestick is also red or black
Both appear between lower and middle bands of Bollinger bands and
RSI below 50 level.
Then use the high and low of the first candle and put it into Google Spreadsheet it will calculate Entry price , Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.
Here are some examples for more clarification
US
Google Spreadsheet - Calculation of Entry Price, Stop Loss and Take Profits