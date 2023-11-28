Mql5 community account
You currently have this account "@Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy ".
It is against the rules to create any other. — 12.11. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/termsSo, why are you trying to create a new one?
Good morning
Still fine ?
How do I know if I already have an account before creating one please?
Where can I find this information on my profile?
Your login (on your screenshot) is william210 (because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/william210 ).
Your password is this forum password.
You currently have this account "@Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy ".
It is against the rules to create any other. — 12.11. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/termsSo, why are you trying to create a new one?
The first time I tried creating an account here, I was told I had another one already because it flagged my email address. I had to recover my password before logging in again.
The point is that, if I had used a different email address, I wouldn't even have known I already had a previously existing account.
Maybe OP is trying to avoid such a situation where they have 2 accounts and get banned unintentionally.
The first time I tried creating an account here, I was told I had another one already because it flagged my email address. I had to recover my password before logging in again.
The point is that, if I had used a different email address, I wouldn't even have known I already had a previously existing account.
Maybe OP is trying to avoid such a situation where they have 2 accounts and get banned unintentionally.
The OP's current account is more than 12 years old, and is currently active on it. If the OP does not know of any other account, because obviously they have not been using any other account, then they have nothing to fear.
Thank you for your answers
I haven't tried to do anything, create another account or anything and I definitely don't want to break the rules of the site
That was the point of my question.
What should I put as login/password?
Now I know it's the same codes as to connect to the site. THANKS
(I just need to be able to put the mouse on it...)
Beautiful day.
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Good morning
Still fine ?
How do I know if I already have an account before creating one please?
Where can I find this information on my profile?