Mql5 community account

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Good morning

Still fine ?

How do I know if I already have an account before creating one please?

Where can I find this information on my profile?



[Deleted]  
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy: How do I know if I already have an account before creating one please? Where can I find this information on my profile?

You currently have this account "@Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy ".

It is against the rules to create any other. — 12.11. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms

So, why are you trying to create a new one?
 
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy:

Good morning

Still fine ?

How do I know if I already have an account before creating one please?

Where can I find this information on my profile?



Your login (on your screenshot) is william210 (because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/william210 ).
Your password is this forum password.

Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy
  • 2023.11.28
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You currently have this account "@Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy ".

It is against the rules to create any other. — 12.11. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms

So, why are you trying to create a new one?

The first time I tried creating an account here, I was told I had another one already because it flagged my email address. I had to recover my password before logging in again.

The point is that, if I had used a different email address, I wouldn't even have known I already had a previously existing account.

Maybe OP is trying to avoid such a situation where they have 2 accounts and get banned unintentionally.

[Deleted]  
Chioma Obunadike #:

The first time I tried creating an account here, I was told I had another one already because it flagged my email address. I had to recover my password before logging in again.

The point is that, if I had used a different email address, I wouldn't even have known I already had a previously existing account.

Maybe OP is trying to avoid such a situation where they have 2 accounts and get banned unintentionally.

The OP's current account is more than 12 years old, and is currently active on it. If the OP does not know of any other account, because obviously they have not been using any other account, then they have nothing to fear.

 

Thank you for your answers

I haven't tried to do anything, create another account or anything and I definitely don't want to break the rules of the site

That was the point of my question.

What should I put as login/password?

Now I know it's the same codes as to connect to the site. THANKS

(I just need to be able to put the mouse on it...)

Beautiful day.

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