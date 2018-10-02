50,000 completed orders in the MQL5.com Freelance service

Members of the official MetaTrader Freelance service have completed more than 50,000 orders as at October 2018. This is the world's largest Freelance site for MQL programmers: more than a thousand developers, dozens of new orders daily and 7 languages localization.

Any trader can order implementation of a specific trading strategy from a professional, simply by placing a Freelance order with the specified requirements, execution terms and budget. Interested developers will provide applications, from which you may choose the most suitable one. The ordering procedure is secure: the payment is frozen until the customer accepts the work. Furthermore, any dispute can be resolved through arbitration.





The Freelance service is not the only source of trading robots. The MetaTrader algo-trading ecosystem features two more services:

The free Code Base, where you can download any of 5,600 trading and analytical applications

The Market of ready-made trading robots and indicators, featuring over 14,000 programs to purchase and rent

Freelance is often the trader's last destination in the search for a desired robot. The service can be very helpful for those who cannot find any suitable app in the Code Base and in the Market. Create an order, compare freelance programmers' applications and choose the optimal one. As a result, you will receive an automated system trading according to your specific strategy.

Visit the Freelance now and order a trading robot from professional developers!