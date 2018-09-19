14,000 trading robots in the MetaTrader Market

The largest store of ready-made applications for algo-trading now features 13,970 products. This includes 4,800 robots, 6,500 indicators, 2,400 utilities and other solutions. Almost half of the applications (6,000) are available for rent. Also, a quarter of the total number of products (3,800) can be downloaded for free.

MetaTrader Market is the only official online store of trading robots for MetaTrader platforms. Any trader will definitely find the desired application among the thousands of trend and countertrend Expert Advisors, scalping tools, neural network robots and martingale systems.





The service popularity can be explained by a number of factors, including the following:



The Market is a single trading robot and indicator selling point, known to every trader. Integration with the MetaTrader platforms: an application can be purchased and launched straight from the trading terminal.

Support for popular payment systems, including PayPal and ePayments.

Secure purchasing procedure: every purchase is protected by a unique installation code and can work only on the buyer's PC.

The ability to download and test trading robots before purchasing. Every product featured in the Market is provided with a demo version, which enables pre-purchase testing in the Strategy Tester and evaluation of application performance on historical data.





Visit the Market and choose a ready-made solution for your specific trading style!