14,000 trading robots in the MetaTrader Market
The largest store of ready-made applications for algo-trading now features 13,970 products. This includes 4,800 robots, 6,500 indicators, 2,400 utilities and other solutions. Almost half of the applications (6,000) are available for rent. Also, a quarter of the total number of products (3,800) can be downloaded for free.
MetaTrader Market is the only official online store of trading robots for MetaTrader platforms. Any trader will definitely find the desired application among the thousands of trend and countertrend Expert Advisors, scalping tools, neural network robots and martingale systems.
The service popularity can be explained by a number of factors, including the following:
- The Market is a single trading robot and indicator selling point, known to every trader.
- Integration with the MetaTrader platforms: an application can be purchased
and launched straight from the trading terminal.
- Support for popular payment systems, including PayPal and ePayments.
- Secure purchasing procedure: every purchase is protected by a unique installation code and can work only on the buyer's PC.
- The ability to download and test trading robots before purchasing. Every product featured in the Market is provided with a demo version, which enables pre-purchase testing in the Strategy Tester and evaluation of application performance on historical data.
Visit the Market and choose a ready-made solution for your specific trading style!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5194
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
When I started forex trading, my brother came to me, and I started to show him how to make money on the market.
I sat there talking about how to make money on the market, saying, "If it crosses, we buy, and if it does, we sell.
Anyway, he was listening, and then he said: "Brother, show me the money".
You see, if the most beautiful and fancy product does not bring profit, and the product without any interface does, then to hell with the beauty and other tinsel!
If you are right, you don't need to prove it to me. After all, I will be punished for my naivety by the lack of interest to my work.
Can you explain in a nutshell why for free ? Don't you want to get an adequate appreciation of your labour? Where does this altruism come from?
Altruism and adequate evaluation do not contradict each other, but help. I want to give a base, and on top of that base will be paid offerings. Without a base there will be no interest, and without interest there will be no space for new offers.
I'm not complaining, but it's just strange that after sales the utility didn't go up at least 1 of 10000 steps, that's why I asked. I'm thinking about the price too by the way.
right now in the top (1 page) for 4k there is a product with a price of 10. so the hypothesis with a small price is cancelled.
right now in the top (1 page) for 4k there is a product with a price of 10. so the hypothesis with a small price is cancelled.
I've already raised the price, but unfortunately nothing has changed. Perhaps recalculation of ratings from the beginning of the month, or maybe it's just me so "lucky" :)
Although of course it is very interesting why 4 sales in a row did not move the utility in the rating at all.
I've already raised the price, but unfortunately nothing has changed. Probably recalculation of ratings from the beginning of the month, or maybe it's just me being so "lucky" :)
Although of course very interesting why 4 sales in a row did not move the utility in the rating.
No, recalculation is conditionally every half an hour, hour, maybe more often, maybe less often, but not much. a sale in the rating is taken into account within an hour / several hours.
I don't know where to address on this issue, but it is possible that the problem is with your particular product and it may be necessary to directly intervene with the service developers.