Mobile or email notification when signal provider opens and closes position

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Hi, do any one know the solution and a link for how to set it up. Thank you for your help in advance. 
 

First you go to MQL5.com Profile >> Settings >> Security and you set up your Metaquotes-ID through your smartphone or tablet:

 

 

 

and then you put your Metaquotes-ID back to your Tools >> Options >> Notifications tab in your MT4 platform and you're done:

 

 

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