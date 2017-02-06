Mobile or email notification when signal provider opens and closes position
Hi, do any one know the solution and a link for how to set it up. Thank you for your help in advance.
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First you go to MQL5.com Profile >> Settings >> Security and you set up your Metaquotes-ID through your smartphone or tablet:
and then you put your Metaquotes-ID back to your Tools >> Options >> Notifications tab in your MT4 platform and you're done:
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