31 technical indicators available in the MetaTrader 5 mobile web platform
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The new version of the MetaTrader 5 mobile web terminal features the full set of indicators for technical analysis. Now, you can use a set of 31 tools in your mobile browser. The same set of tools is available in the desktop version of the MetaTrader 5 web platform. 7 trend, 14 oscillator and 4 volume indicators, as well as the entire arsenal of Bill Williams' indicators are at your disposal now.
Support for the Market Depth (Level II) will be added at the next stage of the MetaTrader 5 mobile web platform development in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!
Launch the web platform from your smartphone right now to test the new functionality!
Go to the mobile web platform