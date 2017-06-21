MetaTrader 5 mobile web platform with the Depth of Market officially released
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We have released a new version of the MetaTrader 5 mobile web application for trading Forex and world exchanges. The main innovation of the updated version is the Depth of Market feature.
Now, MetaTrader 5 Mobile Web provides all the necessary tools for trading in a mobile browser, including the full set of trading orders, technical indicators and Depth of Market.
The MetaTrader 5 mobile web version is of particular interest for brokers, since the program can be easily integrated into websites and applications. This means that traders are able to access the MetaTrader 5 web platform directly from a broker's website.
Launch the mobile web platform from your smartphone and evaluate the new features!