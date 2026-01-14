Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 193
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.14 15:27
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and NZD/USD: U.S. Advance Retail Sales
2016-10-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From MarketWatch article: U.S. retail sales snap back in September
"Sales at U.S. retail stores rebounded in September, with auto dealers and gas stations racking up the biggest gains, in a sign consumers are still spending fast enough to keep the economy on solid ground. Retail sales rose 0.6% last month to snap back from a small decline in August that was the first in five months. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast a 0.7% increase."
==========
EUR/USD M5: 25 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
USD/CAD M5: 23 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
NZD/USD M5: 24 pips price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.14 20:20
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and DAX Index: Fed Chair Yellen Speaks at the Federal Reserve Bank
2016-10-14 17:30 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks] = Speech named "Macroeconomic Research After the Crisis" at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Annual Research Conference.
==========
From Bloomberg article: Yellen Sees ‘Plausible Ways’ Hot Economy Could Heal Growth
==========
EUR/USD M5: 24 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speaks news events
==========
DAX Index M5 price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speaks news events
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 16.10 - 23.10: daily bearish to be continuing; weekly breakdown to be started
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.16 09:14
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud and below Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish trend on the chart. The price is breaking 1.0985 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0911 nearest bearish target to re-enter.
Chinkou Span line is located below the price for the bearish trend to be continuing, Absolute Strength indicator and Trend Strength indicator are evaluating the trend as a primary bearish market condition in the near future.If D1 price breaks 1.0985 support level on close bar so the reversal of the daily price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started with 1.1122 level as a daily bearish target.
If D1 price breaks 1.1238 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the reversal of the daily price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.17 17:42
Quick Technical Overview - GOLD: price reversed to the bearish with 1,241.34 support (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. Fow now, the price is on ranging within narrow s/r levels waiting to be reversed back to the ranging bullish condition or for the bearish trend to be resumed.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.19 08:16
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Real GDP and 77 pips range price movement
2016-10-19 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.==========
From reuters article: China third quarter GDP grows 6.7 percent as expected as construction booms, debt rises
==========
USD/CNH M5: 77 pips range price movement by China Real GDP news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.19 16:13
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoC vernight Rate and 46 pips range price movement
2016-10-19 14:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.==========
From official report:
==========
USD/CAD M5: 46 pips range price movement by BoC vernight Rate news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.20 10:07
Trading News Events: ECB Minimum Bid Rate (adapted from the article)
Bearish EUR Trade: Governing Council Extends/Adjusts QE Program
Bullish EUR Trade: ECB Preserves Current Policy, Endorses Wait-and-See Approach
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the policy statement to consider a short EUR/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a bearish Euro trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; need at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is testing 1.0969 support level together withdescending triangle pattern to below for 1.0954 nearest bearish target to re-enter.
EUR/USD M5: 25 pips range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news events
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.20 15:16
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CAD : Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
2016-10-20 12:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
==========
From official report:
"The index for current manufacturing activity in the region edged down, from a reading of 12.8 in September to 9.7 this month. The index has now been positive for three consecutive months (see Chart 1). Other broad indicators showed notable improvement. The new orders index improved markedly this month, increasing from 1.4 in September to 16.3 in October. The percentage of firms reporting increases in new orders this month rose to 40 percent from 30 percent last month. The current shipments index also improved, rising 24 points to 15.3. The delivery times, unfilled orders, and inventories indexes remained weak, however, with all registering negative readings, although they were less negative than in September."
==========
EUR/USD M5: 75 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
==========
USD/CAD M5: 38 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
Forecast for Q4'16 - levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.21 07:23
Hang Seng Index: End Of Week Technicals - key resistance level to be tested for the bullish reversal
This trading week is ended with some results concerning Hang Seng Index: the price was bounded from the lower band of Ichimoku cloud to the Senlou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks Senkou Span together with 23,652 resistance level to above so the daily bullish reversal will be started.---------
D1 price is located to be inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition with the secondary rally to be going on for whole the week for example. The price is located within the following key reversal s/r levels:
H4 price is on local uptrend as the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition:
If H4 price breaks 23,652 resistance level so the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition will be started.
If H4 price breaks 22,927 support so the primary bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : rally